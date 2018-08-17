Endocyte Announces Presentations at the American Chemical Society (ACS) National Meeting & Exposition

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapeutics for personalized cancer treatment, today announced that two posters will be presented by Endocyte scientists at the ACS National Meeting & Exposition being held in Boston, MA from Aug. 19 – 23, 2018.



Presentations are as follows:

Abstract # MEDI 425

Title: Pro-Pyrrolobenzodiazepine (pro-PBD) bioconjugates, part 3: Design and synthesis of pro-PBD conjugates containing a self-immolative substituted disulfide linkers

When: August 22, 2018, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Session ID: General Poster Session

Location: Galleria, Westin Boston Waterfront



Abstract # MEDI 426

Title: Pro-Pyrrolobenzodiazepine (pro-PBD) bioconjugates, part 4: Design of novel oxime-based pro-PBD conjugates that release active drug via intramolecular diazepine-ring-closure

When: August 22, 2018, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Session ID: General Poster Session

Location: Galleria, Westin Boston Waterfront

About Endocyte



Endocyte is a biopharmaceutical company and leader in developing targeted therapies for the personalized treatment of cancer. The company's drug conjugation technology targets therapeutics and companion imaging agents specifically to the site of diseased cells. Endocyte's lead program is a prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted radioligand therapy, 177Lu-PSMA-617, in phase 3 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Endocyte also expects to have an Investigational New Drug application submitted in the fourth quarter of 2018 for its adaptor-controlled CAR T-cell therapy which will be studied initially in osteosarcoma. For additional information, please visit Endocyte's website at www.endocyte.com.

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, relating to the company's future development plans including those relating to the completion of pre-clinical development in preparation for possible future clinical trials, the anticipated initiation of a registration trial, and preparation for potential commercialization. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include risks that the company or independent investigators may experience delays in the initiation or completion of clinical trials (whether caused by competition, adverse events, patient enrollment rates, shortage of clinical trial materials, regulatory issues or other factors); risks that data from prior clinical trials may not be indicative of subsequent clinical trial results; risks related to the safety and efficacy of the company's product candidates; risks that early stage pre-clinical data may not be indicative of subsequent data when expanded to additional pre-clinical models or to subsequent clinical data; risks that evolving competitive activity and intellectual property landscape may impair the company's ability to capture value for the technology; risks that expectations and estimates turn out to be incorrect, including estimates of the potential markets for the company's product candidates, estimates of the capacity of manufacturing and other facilities required to support its product candidates, projected cash needs, and expected future revenues, operations, expenditures and cash position. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Endocyte, Inc. is contained in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Endocyte, Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

