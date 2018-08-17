VirTra to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on Tuesday, August 21

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, has accepted an invitation to ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq Exchange on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.



The ceremony commemorates VirTra's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market in March 2018. Members of VirTra's leadership team will join Chairman and CEO Bob Ferris to ring the bell.



"The ceremony is a celebration of our recent listing on the Nasdaq Exchange," said Ferris. "Beyond that milestone, this moment symbolizes the culmination of 25 years of determination, hard work and a focus on improving and saving lives through engineering superior and innovative solutions. This is an exciting time at VirTra, and we certainly couldn't do it without the support and commitment from our extraordinary employees, customers, partners, and valued shareholders."

The ceremony will be held at Nasdaq's MarketSite in New York City and will be webcast live starting at 9:20 a.m. Eastern time via the following link: https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live.

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company's patented technologies, software and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through realistic and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

Media Contact:

Susan Lehman

Slehman@virtra.com

510-599-6555



Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

VTSI@liolios.com

949-574-3860