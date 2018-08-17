Esports Entertainment Group To Exhibit For Over 400,000 Gamers at gamescom 2018, World's Largest Gaming Conference

ST. MARY'S, Antigua, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) (or the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, is pleased to announce the Company will again be exhibiting at gamescom in Cologne, Germany Aug 21 - 25. The Company's first ever exhibit at gamescom 2017 surpassed all expectations with the signing of over 60 affiliate esports streamers representing an audience of esports viewers which collectively had over 250 million online video views in the preceding 30 days. Moreover, gamescom 2017 was the genesis of many of the company's current key partnerships.



As such, the Company expects an even greater result at gamescom 2018 given the successful launch of VIE.gg, the world's most transparent and regulated esports betting platform, which has already translated into affiliate marketing agreement with 100 esports teams from around the world, as well as, the appointment of board members and advisors that span the International Esports Federation, DRAFT and DreamHack.

The Company plans to expand on its' 2018 momentum with several scheduled key meetings and appointments with major esports companies and influencers.

ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP EXHIBITING IN PREMIUM BOOTH AND GIVING AWAY PRIZES AS PRO TEAMS AND FANS PLAY AGAINST EACH OTHER

gamescom 2018 will once again be the biggest consumer gaming conference in the world, with approximately 400,000 visitors and 5,500 journalists from 55 countries attending this year. Esports Entertainment Group is exhibiting in a premium 10x20 booth that will host premium events and prizes as follows:

1. Gaming equipment makers Black Pulse Gaming Gear, Tt eSPORTS and GIGA- BYTE Technology will be giving away thousands of dollars in gear and equipment to fans that compete in our VIE.gg booth, where professional teams will also be competing against each other.

2. Jenna Lynn Meowri, a world famous cosplay personality with a global social media following of approximately 1,000,000 fans will be attending her first every gamescom. Meowri will be premiering two brand new costumes never seen before and has invited her fans to join her in the Company's booth.

3. Energy drink producers GoFast! Energy Deutschland and cool-splash will be providing fans and visitors to our VIE.gg booth with the energy they need to maximize their in-booth fun by giving away thousands of energy drinks.

"We are thrilled to be going back to gamescom as a much bigger and stronger company than last year," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment. "gamescom 2017 was a resounding success but we expect to surpass that success this year given our launched platform, esports team partners and Wall Street investment banking support. We are expecting a lot of professional esports players and teams to visit our booth and confident this will translate into further expansion of our VIE.GG Affiliates."

This press release is available on our Online Investor Relations Community for shareholders and potential shareholders to ask questions, receive answers and collaborate with management in a fully moderated forum at https://agoracom.com/ir/EsportsEntertainmentGroup.

Redchip investor relations Esports Entertainment Group Investor Page:

http://www.gmblinfo.com

About Esports Entertainment Group:

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds licenses to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission in Canada. The Company maintains offices in Antigua and Warsaw, Poland. Esports Entertainment common stock is listed on the OTCQB under the symbol GMBL. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Contact:



Corporate Finance

1-268-562-9111

ir@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

Info@redchip.com

Media & Investor Relations Inquiries

AGORACOM

ESPO@agoracom.com

http://agoracom.com/ir/eSportsEntertainmentGroup