DSP Group Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware, and Communications Infrastructure Summit held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Chicago on Tuesday, August 28th

Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference held at the Gwen Hotel in Chicago on Wednesday, August 29th at 2:30-3:00 PM CST

ROTH Internet of Things Corporate Access Day held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco on Wednesday, September 5th

Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference held at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis on Thursday, September 6th

A webcast of the investor presentations and a replay for the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference will be available on the investor relations section of the DSP Group web site at: http://ir.dspg.com

Investors will have the opportunity to hold one-on-one meetings with DSP Group management during these conferences. Those interested should contact DSP Group's Investor Relations team at ir@dspg.com.

About DSP Group

DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) is a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, DSP Group enables OEMs/ODMs, consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers and service providers to cost-effectively develop new revenue-generating products with fast time to market. At the forefront of semiconductor innovation and operational excellence for over two decades, DSP Group provides a broad portfolio of wireless chipsets integrating DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear™, video and VoIP technologies. DSP Group enables converged voice, audio, video and data connectivity across diverse mobile, consumer and enterprise products – from mobile devices, connected multimedia screens, and home automation & security to cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. Leveraging industry-leading experience and expertise, DSP Group partners with CE manufacturers and service providers to shape the future of converged communications at home, office and on the go. For more information, visit www.dspg.com.



Daniel Amir ,CVP, Business Development, Strategy and Investor Relations, Work: 1-415-726-5900, daniel.amir@dspg.com