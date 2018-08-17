Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Series of Near-Term Investor Conferences
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) announced today that a member of the company's senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter and early portion of the fourth quarter of 2018:
- Three Part Advisors – 2018 Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
Chicago, IL
August 29-30, 2018
- Wells Fargo Securities – 2018 Healthcare Conference
Boston, MA
September 5-6, 2018
- Robert W. Baird & Co. – 2018 Global Healthcare Conference
New York, NY
September 5-6, 2018
- Morgan Stanley – 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
New York, NY
September 12-14, 2018
- Janney Montgomery Scott – Healthcare Conference 2018
New York, NY
September 17-18, 2018
- Cantor Fitzgerald – Global Healthcare Conference 2018
New York, NY
October 1-3, 2018
Presentation dates and times will be updated on the Emergent website www.emergentbiosolutions.com under "Investors" as the information becomes available.
For these conferences, the company will be webcasting its presentation, which may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its most recently reported financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live and by replay, accessible from the Emergent website.
About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. Through our work, we envision protecting and enhancing 50 million lives with our products by 2025. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.
Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
BurrowsR@ebsi.com
Media Contact:
Lynn Kieffer
Vice President, Corporate Communications
240-631-3391
KiefferL@ebsi.com