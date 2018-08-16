FINAL SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces August 17, 2018 Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group – TAL

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company") on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased TAL's securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 17, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. Investors seeking to take a proactive role in the action are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, or to submit their information online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/tal-education-group/.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that TAL and certain other defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors the following material adverse facts during the Class Period: (i) that the Company had overstated its net income; (ii) that the Company's net income was deteriorating; and (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The complaint further alleges that investors purchased TAL's securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained significant investment losses as a result thereof.

On June 13, 2018, Muddy Waters issued a report entitled "TAL Education: A Real Business with Fake Financials," asserting that TAL "has been fraudulently overstating its profits since at least FY2016." Citing an extensive review of Chinese government documents, site visits, and numerous interviews, the report further asserted that "TAL combines the old school China fraud playbook of simply penciling in more favorable numbers with the more sophisticated asset parking fraud of Enron." Following the publication of the Muddy Waters report, TAL's shares declined $4.54 per share, or 10%, to close on June 13, 2018 at $41.11, on heavy trading volume.

TAL investors who seek to take a proactive role in the litigation stock are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, or to submit their information online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/tal-education-group/. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com