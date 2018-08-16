Purpose Investments Inc. announces final distribution for Redwood Global Infrastructure Income Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. today announced the final distribution for Redwood Global Infrastructure Income Fund in advance of its previously announced merger into Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund, which is set to occur on or about August 27, 2018.



Unitholders of record at close of business on August 23, 2018 will receive the final distribution.

Closed-End Fund Ticker Symbol Distribution per share/unit Ex- Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date Redwood Global Infrastructure Income Fund MQI.UN $0.1300 08/22/2018 08/23/2018 08/28/2018

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $5.7 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

