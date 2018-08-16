QMX Gold Upsizes and Closes Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement at $1.5 Million

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QMX Gold Corporation ("QMX" or the "Company") (TSX:V) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $1.5 million. In connection with the financing, the Company issued 15,150,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable for one common shares of the Company at any time prior to 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on February 16, 2021 at a price of $0.15 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.



In connection with the Offering, the Corporation has agreed to pay a finder's fee in cash equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds received by the Company from investors sourced by the finder and issue broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") equal to 7.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued to investors sourced by the finder. Each Broker Warrant shall entitle the finder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 30 months following the closing of the Offering.

The securities issued under this Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period.

About QMX Gold Corporation

QMX Gold Corporation is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "QMX". The Company has a strong balance sheet and is systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d'Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling in the Val d'Or East camp portion of its land package focused on the Bonnefond South Plug and in and around the Bevcon Intrusive. In addition to its extensive land package, QMX owns the Aurbel gold mill.

