Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Results of Meetings of Securityholders Relating to Fund Mergers

Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose") is pleased to announce that the special meetings relating to the approval of the following previously announced mergers (the "Mergers") were held today. These Mergers are a continuation of Purpose's efforts to enhance and improve its product lineup, and ensure investors have access to the best solutions to help drive better portfolio outcomes. Accordingly, the following Mergers will take effect on or about August 27, 2018:



TERMINATING FUND CONTINUING FUND Redwood Unconstrained Bond Fund → Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund Redwood Unconstrained Bond Class → Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund Redwood Global Infrastructure Income Fund → Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund → Purpose US Preferred Share Fund

In accordance with applicable legal requirements, securityholders of each of the Terminating Funds and of Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund (formerly Redwood Floating Rate Income Fund) and Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund (collectively, the "Voting Funds") were required to approve the Mergers.

At the special meetings, each of the Voting Funds approved special resolutions to authorize the Mergers.

Complete details regarding the Mergers and the matters considered at the special meetings were outlined in the management proxy circular dated July 4, 2018 sent to securityholders of the Voting Funds of record as of July 3, 2018.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $5.7 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

