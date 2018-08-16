Air Lease Corporation to Host Investor Meeting to Discuss Thunderbolt II

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) announced today that the Company will be hosting a meeting on Thursday, September 6th at 3 p.m. Eastern Time to further discuss the Thunderbolt II transaction. Speaking from Air Lease will be Gregory B. Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan McKenna, Vice President and Head of Strategic Planning. This meeting is open to all investors and will more thoroughly cover the deal structure and value the platform provides to the broader Air Lease business.



For investors interested in attending in person, the meeting will be held at The Peninsula New York located at 700 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019. To attend in person, please register by sending an email to investors@airleasecorp.com with attendee's name, institution name, phone number and email address by Tuesday, August 28th. Registration by this date is required for admission.

The meeting will also be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the broadcast will be available on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website.

Materials utilized for the meeting will be posted in advance of the start time to the Investors section of ALC's website at https://www.airleasecorp.com.

