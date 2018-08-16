Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CLEVELAND, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 76 cents per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of August 28, 2018. The dividend is payable September 14, 2018.

This is the company's 273rd consecutive quarterly dividend. Parker has increased its annual dividends per share paid to shareholders for 62 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 Index.

