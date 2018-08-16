The Hershey Company Announces Details of 2018 Analyst Event

HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) today announced that members of its management team will provide an update on the company's growth strategies related to digital commerce during a live webcast on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, beginning at 9 a.m. ET. At 11:00 a.m. ET, President and Chief Executive Officer Michele Buck and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Patricia Little will conduct a general question and answer session. The meeting will be webcast live on The Hershey Company's website, www.thehersheycompany.com. Please visit the Investors section of the website for further details.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company, headquartered in Hershey, Pa., is an industry leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children in need. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.4 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers and SkinnyPop.

For more than 120 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on giving underserved children the skills and support they need to be successful. Today, the company continues this social purpose through 'Nourishing Minds,' a global initiative that provides basic nutrition to help children learn and grow.

To learn more -

Visit: www.thehersheycompany.com



Follow:

http://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company?trk=top_nav_home

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany