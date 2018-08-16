Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hill International, Inc. (HIL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Our investigation concerns whether Hill International has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 3, 2016, Hill International disclosed it would delay release of its third quarter and first nine months 2016 financial results due to "continuing discussions" with its independent auditor regarding the accounting treatment of certain income "which could have a material effect" on the Company's financial position.

On September 21, 2017, Hill International announced it would "restate the Company's previously issued financial statements for each of the years ended December 31, 2016, 2015 and 2014 and the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30 in 2015 and 2016 included in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for such periods and together with all three-, six- and nine- month financial information contained therein and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017."

On August 13, 2018, Hill International disclosed that the NYSE had suspended trading of its common stock because it would not be up-to-date with its SEC filing deadlines by August 15, 2018. On this news, Hill International stock declined from $5.65 on August 13, 2018 to $3.85 on August 14, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hill International shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Hill International, Inc. please go to https://bespc.com/hill/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com