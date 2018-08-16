Scott Beckman Joins PCL as Director, Sustainability

Denver, CO, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PCL family of companies is pleased to welcome Scott Beckman to PCL Construction Enterprises, Inc. as Director, Sustainability.

Based in Denver, Scott will lead the company's sustainability efforts across North America. Scott has more than 16 years of relevant sustainability experience, and prior to joining PCL served as the senior project manager for an energy company in Colorado and corporate director of sustainability at a large engineering firm in North America. He graduated from Colorado State University with a bachelor of science degree in business administration and earned a master's in environmental management from the University of Denver.

"We are excited to have Scott join our team, with his extensive background in sustainable practices, he will only intensify PCL's commitment to both the environment and improved construction methods for high-performance, low-impact projects," said Rob Otway, PCL's Vice President responsible for Sustainability.

The organization continually strives to act in a socially responsible and environmentally respectful manner by using sustainable business practices. PCL exhibits leadership in training and education of our staff to increase efficiencies, reduce our carbon footprint, and support our communities through financial and volunteer efforts. Learn more about PCL's expertise in sustainable construction.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in 31 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $6 billion USD, making PCL one of the largest contracting organizations in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com.

