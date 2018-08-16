eZLO Announces Acquisition of MiOS to Accelerate Time to Market in Smart Home Sector

CLIFTON, N.J., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eZLO , a global innovator and developer of smart home automation solutions, today announced the acquisition of the California-based company MiOS, a leading smart home services platform provider (PaaS) with an established history in the rapidly expanding IoT market.



The transaction further positions eZLO to offer increased accessibility in the smart home automation market with cost-effective and easily adaptable solutions that greatly accelerate time to market for OEMs and B2Bs across a range of verticals.

"The high cost of software development is a deterrent for many looking to incorporate smart technologies into their products," said Chief Executive Officer of eZLO, Mark Samuel. "We are excited about the impact that eZLO and MiOS together can have on the market. By combining MiOS' technology with our innovative four-pillar software platform, we'll be able to expand the smart home ecosystem beyond its traditional definition and create a unique, turnkey solution for companies looking to quickly scale to market with new smart home capabilities for their products and services."

MiOS and its Vera branded consumer line of products will continue to operate under existing brands as part of the eZLO Innovation family, and eZLO plans to invest further in the products and platforms currently under development. Additionally, MiOS brings to eZLO an impressive sales channel with a global customer base ranging from innovative start-ups to Fortune 500 companies; support and sales contacts for these existing MiOS customers will remain the same.

"We are excited to become a part of eZLO as we believe this combination will further enable us to accelerate our innovation pipeline to drive the smart automation market landscape into the future," said Lew Brown, MiOS chief executive officer. "MiOS has a long-standing and respected reputation in the B2B environment and we look forward to applying our assets to the innovative efforts we've seen from eZLO and their ecosystem."

For more information on eZLO's four-pillar platform, visit www.ezlo.com ; for more information on the MiOS service platform and products, visit www.mios.com .

About eZLO

eZLO is a global innovator of home automation solutions, engineering world-class home automation technology and solutions. Building on its proven team of leaders in IoT and security software development, eZLO provides high quality, innovative software engineering that raises the bar in the home automation market. eZLO's global headquarters is in Clifton, New Jersey, with international offices in the Philippines and Ukraine. For more information, visit www.ezlo.com .

eZLO and the eZLO brand are trademarks of eZLO Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Keep up to date with the latest eZLO News on Twitter @eZLOinnovations.

About MiOS

Founded in 2008, MiOS is a trusted global Intelligent Home Platform as a Service (PaaS) company. MiOS is a leader in the exploding IoT market, focused on developing and distributing advanced smart home control and monitoring solutions spanning across many sectors including self-monitored and professionally monitored security, energy management, rental property management, aging in place and more.

Now in its eighth-generation user interface, the MiOS platform enables customers to remotely control, monitor and automate their households and businesses. The platform is universal, designed to work with devices from hundreds of manufacturers. With MiOS, customers never need to worry about compatibility—the platform can bridge them all: Z-Wave, ZigBee, Insteon, Bluetooth, EnOcean, and Dect ULE. For more information, please visit: http://www.mios.com/.

