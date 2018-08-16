ResponsiveEd Welcomes More Than a Thousand Students to Three New Texas Campuses for the 2018-2019 School Year

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResponsiveEdⓇ is proud to announce the opening of three new tuition-free public charter schools for the 2018-2019 school year. This brings the total number of Texas schools to 74, in addition to the three Arkansas campuses in operation.

"As we continue to grow and expand, we look forward to being able to serve more students in our local communities," says ResponsiveEd Vice President of School Activations Anthony Edwards. "We're excited to provide families with the opportunity to choose what kind of education is right for their children."

The newest schools to become a part of the ResponsiveEd family include:





Classical Academy - Permian Basin – Located at 4320 W. Illinois Avenue in Midland, Texas, This campus will serve kindergarten through eighth-grade students with a classical approach focused on civics, character education, hands-on scientific observations, rigorous mathematics, and the enjoyment of learning history, art, music and poetry.

Founders Classical Academy of Frisco – This state-of-the-art facility located at 10710 Frisco Street in Frisco, Texas is the first ResponsiveEd campus in Frisco and will serve kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Over the last two years, Founders has earned distinctions from the Texas Education Agency for reading, mathematics, social studies and college readiness.

Premier High School - San Angelo - Located at 4102 Sunset Drive in San Angelo, Texas, this campus is aimed at students looking to recover credits at their own pace in a small and safe learning environment and students who would like to graduate early. The school serves students in grades nine through 12 and older students up to age 26.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 75 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Quest Schools, Founders Classical Academies®, iSchool High®, iSchool Virtual Academy and The Foundation School for Autism. ResponsiveEd's mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based, personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

