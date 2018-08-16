Macau Capital Investments, Inc. Closes Acquisition of Polaris International Holdings, Inc. (PIHN)
HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Macau Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC:MCIM) announces the acquisition of Polaris International Holdings, Inc. (OTC:PIHN). The company is pleased to announce that it has acquired a control equity stake in Polaris International Holdings, Inc. (PIHN). We are focused on industry consolidation, streamlining operational efficiencies in route planning, fuel management, and operational headquarters consolidation. Hershell Hayes, CEO of Macau Capital Investments, Inc. is an industry veteran with more than 35 years in waste management for BFI, a worldwide industry leader, and having owned and divested two smaller waste companies he owned and operated. Our vision is to acquire medical waste transportation companies and solid waste companies as primary sources of revenue growth and compete with other national competitors. The company will grow significantly as a public company acquiring smaller regional competitors in solid waste and medical waste, landfill tipping fees and transfer station fees. The synergistic acquisitions will also reduce operational cost and increase profit margins significantly. We plan to invest in building a solid medical waste treatment facility and plan to file application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for a Texas Type V registration to receive and process medical waste for treatment. In our efforts for aggressive growth, we are looking to invest in a fleet of 30 vans, box vans, sprinter vans and cargo trucks to haul medical waste. We plan to hire at least 40 fulltime employees in coming months. We are also venturing into developing a waste to energy and recycling facility in our efforts to reduce landfill waste and find more ECO friendly solutions for our environment. We are evaluating a number of technologies to reach our sustainability goals. We have been contacted by a number of waste technology companies seeking to partner with us for sustainability waste disposal.
"We are always excited about partnering with small companies to improve operational efficiencies, and sustaining legacies of family owned companies," says Hershell Hayes, CEO.
About Macau Capital Investments, Inc.
Macau Capital Investments, Inc. Ticker (OTC:MCIM) is a waste management assets holdings company. ECO Medical Waste Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") is a Texas based corporation, wholly owned subsidiary of Macau Capital Investments that provides solid waste and medical waste removal services to customers in Houston, Texas. Learn more visit our website: www.macaucapitalinvestments.com
About Phoenix Trash Solutions, Inc.
Phoenix Trash Solutions, Inc is a regional solid waste hauler in Houston, Texas servicing residents and commercial clients in Houston and surrounding counties. Learn more visit website: https://www.phoenixtrashsolutions.com/
About Polaris International Holdings, Inc. (OTC:PIHN)
The Company is in the mineral exploration business in addition to a consulting business. The Company plans to focus on the mineral exploration business. The Company will seek possible acquisitions, joint ventures, as well as utilizing its advisers to locate mining properties for future exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal rich deposits. The Company's main focus will be identifying historically rich deposits in Nevada, Idaho and Montana in U.S.A. and Sineloa in Mexico for further exploration, testing and development. The Company's primary goal is to generate substantial revenues and profits for the Company while increasing shareholder value and stability on behalf of its shareholders.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "intends, "plans," "should," "seeks," "pro forma," "anticipates," "estimates," "continues," or other variations thereof (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of strategies, plans or intentions. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" and "Our Business." Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons.
