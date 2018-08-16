CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MD and NWL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Class Period: February 4, 2016 - July 27, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/mednax-inc?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, MEDNAX, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's business model was not sustainable; and (2) Mednax's growth was in fact based upon suppressing physician compensation and enforcing non-compete agreements to deter physician defections. On April 20, 2017, Mednax announced negative financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Then on July 28, 2017, during an earnings call, Mednax announced that the Company failed to complete any acquisitions of anesthesiologist practices during the second quarter and disclosed that any future acquisitions were unlikely. Following this news, shares of Mednax fell from a close of $56.49 on July 27, 2017, to a close of $47.73 per share the following day.

To learn more about the MD class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Class Period: February 6, 2017 - January 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/newell-brands-inc?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Newell Brands Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's retail channel was loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Newell product; (ii) contrary to defendants' representations, the build-up of Newell inventory in the retail channel was due to Company-specific rather than macroeconomic reasons; (iii) as a result of the unusually high levels of unsold inventory in the retail channel, Newell was exposed to a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods; and (iv) undisclosed managerial and cultural differences in the legacy Newell and Jarden businesses had created significant discord that was having a material adverse effect on the Company's operating performance.

To learn more about the NWL class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.