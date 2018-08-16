The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GLNCY, GLCNF, SBGL, GOGO, RMTI and TTPH

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLNCY, GLCNF)

Class Period: September 30, 2016 to July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

Glencore plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Glencore's conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company's compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and (ii) as a result, defendants' statements about Glencore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On May 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported that the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office was preparing to open a formal bribery investigation into Glencore. Then on July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice issued its subsidiary a subpoena to produce documents and other records in connection with its compliance with U.S. money laundering statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)

Class Period: April 7, 2017 to June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Sibanye Gold Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye's safety protocols were inadequate to prevent a high rate of worker death; (2) Sibanye's mining supervisors routinely forced Company employees to work in unsafe and unlawful conditions; the foregoing issues would foreseeably subject Sibanye to heightened regulatory oversight; and (3) as a result, Sibanye's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Class Period: February 27, 2017 to May 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Throughout the class period, Gogo Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gogo's 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe; (2) Gogo's 2Ku antennas required costly installation and faced costly remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system, as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Class Period: March 16, 2018 to June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Rockwell Medical, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not pursue Rockwell's proposal for separate reimbursement for the drug Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in the first quarter 2018 10-Q are misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell's internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective during the Class Period; (5) Defendant Chioini withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell's auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of the Board; and (6) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The complaint alleges that: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trial's primary endpoints; (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trial's primary endpoints; and (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about Tetraphase's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.