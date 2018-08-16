Kansas City Welcomes Fetch dvm360 Conference – an Innovative Conference and Educational Engagement Experience That Focuses on Every Facet of a Veterinary Professional's Life

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The premier veterinary conference, Fetch dvm360 conference, is taking place August 17-20, 2018 at the Kansas City Convention & Entertainment Centers in Kansas City, Mo. The new Fetch dvm360 conference experience, which launched in San Diego in December 2017, centers around four key pillars: to inspire, connect, equip and nurture today's veterinarians and pet owners. Kansas City's four-day conference experience will provide a premier opportunity for attendees to network with industry experts, peers, and exhibitors in an environment focused around inspiration, wellness, community and education.



"This event marks the launch of the new brand we announced in 2017 for CVC Kansas City, which is exciting," says Christie McFall, Vice President and General Manager of UBM Animal Care. "Fetch dvm360 brings much more than a name change. Fetch is taking a proactive, 360-degree approach to training and supporting veterinarians, technicians and practice managers. We are excited to bring this innovative educational thinking to the market and to bring our events fully into the dvm360 family of brands, which also includes Vetted, Firstline and dvm360 magazines and the market leading dvm360.com website."

Fetch dvm360 conferences target every facet of a veterinary professional's life and provide the resources and opportunities to learn, network and do business by providing:

Exhibits:

The Fetch dvm360 conference hosts an active, solutions-oriented exhibit hall filled with cutting-edge veterinary products, exhibitors and sponsors.

Speakers:

This August's roster of Fetch dvm360 speakers are innovative, risk-taking educators who are committed to the future of the profession.

Sessions:

Fetch dvm360 will offer more than 300 hours of inspiring, actionable clinical, technician, and management sessions led by a roster of bold thought-leaders.

Sponsors:

Fetch dvm360 conference is made possible by their paw-some sponsors. Special shout out to Boehringer Ingelheim, whose support helped bring leading educators to Kansas City and super events to the Fetch dvm360 conference.

Stay tuned for more news surrounding UBM Animal Care and dvm360's strategic alliance with the North American Veterinary Community! Details coming soon…

About UBM Animal Care

UBM Animal Care, organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest information visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com. UBM Animal Care serves 60,000 veterinarians and more than 100,000 veterinary practice managers, technicians and assistants with award-winning content that meets the unique business and clinical needs of the industry at live events, online and in print. The company hosts three Fetch dvm360 events each year—one on the east coast, one on the west coast and one in Kansas City, Missouri. Online, dvm360.com serves 155,000 unique veterinarians and team members each month.

And UBM Animal Care produces three veterinary publications: dvm360 magazine, Vetted and Firstline. UBM Animal Care is a division of UBM, a global events company with offices in 20 countries and more than 3,750 total employees. UBM is the No. 1 exhibitions organizer in the United States, Asia, China and India, serving industries that range from furniture to fashion to pharma.