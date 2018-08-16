SAE Expression College Students to host RenaiXXance, a Showcase of Bay Area Talent

Emeryville, CA, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Entertainment Business Program students at SAE Expression College will host RenaiXXance, a showcase of student and alumni creativity and talent, as part of the Event Production class on Saturday, August 18, 2018 from 5:00 – 9:00 PM. The event will be held at the SAE Expression College campus at 6601 Shellmound Street in Emeryville, CA, and aims to highlight the creative talent and skills that reside in the Bay Area.





"Our Entertainment Business Program allows students practical training by producing an event as part of their capstone project," says Elmo Frazer, Campus Director at SAE Expression College. "These students have worked hard to plan, coordinate, and promote this special event, and this experience will resonate with their future careers in the music and entertainment industry."

A feature of the RenaiXXance event will be a panel discussion on the state of the Bay Area entertainment industry. Notable personalities on the panel will be:

Sway Calloway, SiriusXM Radio host, rapper, and former MTV correspondent;

DJ D Sharp, exclusive DJ for the Golden State Warriors;

Freddy Styles, GRAMMY®-nominated Hall of Fame SAE Expression College alumnus.

Following the industry panel, students and alumni will showcase their work, which will include live painting, short films, producers' beats, video games, and more, leading to live music performances from featured students and up-and-coming Bay Area artists to close out the event.

The event is open to public and free to attend. For more information or to register, contact the Entertainment Business class.

About SAE Institute

SAE Institute provides aspiring creative media professionals with a foundation of practical theory and valuable hands-on training in their chosen areas of concentration. Under the guidance of industry-experienced faculty, students gain the essential experience they need for entry-level jobs in the creative media industry. Students are supported in their job searches by SAE Institute's international network of alumni, many of who are leaders in the music, film, game arts, and live performance arenas. SAE Institute offers accredited programs in Audio, Animation, Film, Games, and Entertainment Business focused on preparing students for employment in the creative media industry upon graduation. SAE Expression College is a subsidiary of SAE Institute Group, Inc., which is a part of Navitas LTD. Learn more at sae.edu.

About Navitas

Navitas is an Australian global education leader, providing pre-university and university programs, English language courses, migrant education and settlement services, creative media education, student recruitment, professional development, and corporate training services to more than 80,000 students across a network of over 120 colleges and campuses in 31 countries. Learn more at Navitas.com.

