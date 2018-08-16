Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

SAN FRANSISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX:KALY) (OTCQB:KALTF) (the "Company" or "Kalytera") is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company ("Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$4,297,260, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. ("Echelon") who acted as agent for and on behalf of the Company in connection with the Offering, has exercised its over-allotment option in full, and an additional 5,859,900 Units were issued today representing additional gross proceeds of CDN$644,589.



Each Unit consists of one common share in the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of CDN$0.155 (subject to customary adjustments for certain events) for a period of 36 months from the initial closing date of the Offering.

On closing of the exercise of the over-allotment option, Echelon was paid an additional commission comprised of a cash fee in the amount of CDN$48,344.18 and was issued an aggregate of 292,995 agent warrants. Each agent warrant is exercisable for Common Shares at a price of CDN$0.11 until August 8, 2020.

About Kalytera Therapeutics

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kalytera") is pioneering the development of cannabidiol ("CBD") therapeutics for life-threatening unmet medical needs. Through its proven leadership, drug development expertise, and intellectual property portfolio, Kalytera seeks to establish a leading position in the development of CBD medicines and proprietary cannabinoid therapeutics for a range of important unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on graft versus host disease ("GVHD") and treatment of acute and chronic pain.

