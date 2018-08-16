Inaugural Global Talent Acquisition Day To Be Held September 5, 2018

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals (ATAP) and KRT Marketing are launching the inaugural Global Talent Acquisition Day (#GlobalTADay) celebration, to be held this year on September 5, 2018, and on the first Wednesday of September every year going forward. #GlobalTADay was established to recognize the hard working, passionate professionals around the world who connect jobs and job seekers every day. Local celebrations are being planned in cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, New York City, Denver, Portland and more. Employers including EY, Sodexo, Kforce, Aspen Dental, Kimberly-Clark, Buffalo Wild Wings, GE Appliances and dozens more will also hold celebrations with their Talent Acquisition teams.



According to ATAP Executive Director, Ben Gotkin, "#GlobalTADay is an amazing opportunity for Talent Acquisition Professionals to celebrate and be recognized for who they are, the impact they make on people and organizations, and what they love about what they do." KRT Marketing Managing Partner, Ryan Christoi added, "Talent Acquisition is critical to the success of any business. Now there is a holiday to recognize the folks in this industry! On behalf of KRT, we look forward to the celebration and appreciation of Talent Acquisition Professionals this year and for many years to come."

For more information, visit the #GlobalTADay Website or send an email to contact@atapglobal.org or taday@krtmarketing.com

About ATAP

Founded in 2016, the Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals (ATAP) is the only global, member-driven non-profit representing all of talent acquisition. ATAP established the Professional Code of Recruiting Integrity, builds a common body of knowledge for and advocates on behalf of the profession, and fosters an inclusive community of all professionals who have talent acquisition responsibilities. More at atapglobal.org.

About KRT Marketing

Located outside of San Francisco, CA, KRT Marketing is a full-service recruitment advertising agency that provides large and growing organizations with talent attraction services across the globe. Companies choose to partner with KRT because of their commitment to analytics and using data to drive marketing decisions. KRT has gained vast recognition within the industry for its PPC Portfolio Manager™, a programmatic job ads service that uses job-level rules to optimize campaign performance. For more information about KRT Marketing, please visit www.krtmarketing.com.