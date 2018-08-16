NACD Southern California Chapter Announces Board Appointments and Upcoming 2018 Corporate Directors Symposium

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern California Chapter of NACD today announced the expansion of its chapter leadership with the appointments of Richard Munro, Lisa Quateman, and Erin Selleck to its Board of Directors. The chapter also previewed its upcoming USC Marshall Corporate Directors Symposium (USCMCDS), cohosted with the USC Marshall School of Business. The 2018 USCMCDS, Governing in the Digital Age: Board Leadership Matters, will be held Thursday, November 8, 2018, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The California Club in Los Angeles.



New Leadership Appointments

"We are pleased to announce the appointments of longtime chapter members Richard Munro, Lisa Quateman, and Erin Selleck to the NACD Southern California Board and welcome their support in our chapter's mission of advancing boardroom excellence," said NACD Southern California Chapter President Dr. Larry Taylor. "Each of these leaders bring their own distinct experiences and expertise to our board that will help shape future program initiatives and enhance our resources and diversity."

Richard Munro, CEO of management consulting and advisory firm Invenz Inc., is a current NACD Board Leadership Fellow and member of NACD. He is also a director and member of both the Forum for Corporate Directors and the Corporate Directors Roundtable of Orange County. He currently serves as chairman of Structural Concepts Engineering Inc., an engineering services company, as an independent director of UST LLC, a private equity–owned leading manufacturer of nutritional supplements. Richard was formerly CEO and a director of Naturade Inc., a leading brand of consumer nutritional supplement products. He holds an MBA from Auckland University and a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Management Information Systems from the University of Canterbury. He is a Chartered Accountant (CA) of New Zealand and holds a California Real Estate Brokerage License.

Lisa Quateman is an experienced director and an NACD Board Leadership Fellow. She is a financial services principal in the Los Angeles office of the national law firm Polsinelli, where she served as the founding managing partner from its inception in 2011 through January 2016. Concurrently, she served as CEO/trustee of Philip Ordin Properties, an owner and operator of industrial, retail, hospitality, and multi-family real estate in Los Angeles County. Lisa is a member of the Board of Directors of Scherzer International Corporation where she serves on the Audit and Ethics Committee. She is chair of the Global Initiatives Council of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Board of Directors and the Executive and Audit Committees. She is also an Advisory Board member for the UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate and a former Mayoral appointee to the Board of Directors of the City of Los Angeles Industrial Development Authority. Lisa received her Bachelor of Arts in French from UCLA, Phi Beta Kappa, summa cum laude and graduated from UCLA School of Law.

Erin Selleck is now enjoying a "portfolio career" centered on corporate board service after a highly successful 30-year career in the financial services industry. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Broadway Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BYFC) and its subsidiary, Broadway Federal Bank, where she is chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Risk/Compliance and Loan Committees. Erin is also a member of the Advisory Board of DoubleCheck Solutions, an early-stage financial technology company. She has previously held leadership roles on many nonprofit boards, including Heal the Bay and Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles. She earned her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration from the University of California at Berkeley.

2018 USC Marshall Corporate Directors Symposium

As NACD Southern California's signature annual event, the USC Marshall Corporate Directors Symposium provides NACD members the opportunity to meet with experts and board colleagues from throughout the southwest. This year's theme explores the challenges of steady board leadership in the digital age and features keynote addresses from Hester M. Peirce, commissioner to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and Peter Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. This symposium is open to sitting corporate directors and boardroom executives.

Event details are:

Thursday, November 8, 2018

7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The California Club, Los Angeles

Early Bird Registration (ends September 30, 2018)

Fall 2018 Events Calendar



In addition to the USC Marshall Corporate Directors Symposium, NACD Southern California is excited to announce its other fall 2018 events:

Aspiring Director Program

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

The California Club, Los Angeles



Crisis Management Program

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Jonathan Club, Los Angeles



Fireside Chat with Debra Reed and Rafael Pastor

Tuesday, October 23, 2018

San Diego

More event information for the season will be forthcoming. Please visit southerncalifornia.NACDonline.org/events . Note that NACD Southern California events are for members only. For membership information, please visit southerncalifornia.nacdonline.org/About



Southern California Chapter of NACD

NACD Southern California provides a forum for NACD members to exchange knowledge and discuss leading boardroom practices in the southern California area. NACD's 22 chapters enhance the value of NACD membership by providing directors with a local forum to address governance challenges in order to elevate their board's performance. Members enjoy peer-to-peer dialogue about critical boardroom issues such as cyber risk, CEO succession planning, activism, and leadership. To learn more about NACD Southern California, please visit https://southerncalifornia.nacdonline.org/.