Raven Industries Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that it will issue its fiscal 2019 second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.



Following the release, the Company will host an investor conference call on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To join the conference call, please dial +1 (866) 393-0676. Alternatively, the call may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.ravenind.com. For those unable to listen live, an audio replay of the event will be archived on the Company's website.

