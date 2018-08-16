Ludwig Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Human Resources Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens Bank announced today that West Ludwig has joined the company as Chief Human Resources Officer.



A human resources (HR) veteran with experience in financial services and technology, Ludwig is responsible for developing the company's long-range people strategy and implementing HR programs and policies bankwide. First Citizens has over 6,700 employees at more than 500 offices in 19 states, including 1,800 associates in its Raleigh corporate headquarters locations.

He replaces Lou Davis, who retired on Aug. 1 after 21 years with First Citizens.

"West brings to First Citizens 26 years of exceptional experience and leadership proficiency across the entire spectrum of human resources disciplines," said Ed Willingham, chief operating officer for First Citizens Bank. "His background in the financial services and technology sectors is a great fit for our company and will serve us and our associates well."

Most recently, Ludwig was the head of HR at technology company Machine Zone in California. His accomplishments there included articulating and launching the company's set of core values, driving more than 50 percent growth of the workforce, instituting employee engagement strategies, and designing and delivering an emerging leader development program.

Before that, Ludwig served as HR chief operating officer for Fidelity Investments in Boston, Mass., and Raleigh. During his time at Fidelity, he helped build and execute a strategic workforce plan for the company's 45,000 global associates. Prior to his tenure at Fidelity, Ludwig was a member of the HR executive committee for Dell EMC based out of Austin, Texas, where he served in a variety of HR leadership roles. He also spent three years leading HR for Dell South Asia.

He began his career as an HR consultant with Aon Hewitt, a human capital and management consulting service, and then moved to Willis Towers Watson, a global risk management, insurance brokerage and advisory company.

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Ludwig oversees all aspects of First Citizens' HR functions including talent acquisition, employment, employee relations, related regulatory compliance, compensation, payroll, benefits and associate assistance services. He is based at the First Citizens Center headquarters building on Six Forks Road in Midtown Raleigh.

Ludwig holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Florida, where he continues to be an active fundraising member of the alumni association and guest lecturer at the Business School.

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank serves customers at more than 500 branches in 19 states. First Citizens Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA), which has more than $35 billion in assets. For more information, call toll free 1.888.FC DIRECT (1.888.323.4732) or visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®.

