Cyberfort Software (CYBF) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Just Content App

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyberfort Software, Inc. (OTC:CYBF) today announced that it signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Just Content Software. A due diligence review is underway and a final determination regarding this acquisition is anticipated within weeks.



By the LOI's terms, CYBF will acquire 100% interest in the Just Content App, software and underlying source code. Just Content is an efficacious and multi-functional ad blocking App currently available on iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1031003372), that safeguards families and business, for example, from unsafe links, adult content, phishing sites and inflammatory hate speech found on the Internet with its proprietary "Home Safe Filter" and "Business Filter" products.

"CYBF aims to become a leader in developing cutting edge ad-blocking protective software that keeps the Internet safe for families and business, which in our highly technological and immediate information-access society, is a significant concern. Acquiring Just Content furthers CYBF's commitment to provide the best and most effective ad-blocking software in the marketplace," said Daniel Cattlin, CYBF's CEO.

Under the terms of the LOI, Cyberfort Software will tender shares of its stock for Just Content and provide the capital to develop a Just Content App and further develop another exceptional synergistic product, Enterprise Suite, through the calendar year of 2018 and a negotiated development budget for 2019.

"Signing this LOI with Just Content is another strategic step forward for CYBF, as we continue to offer superior software solutions that create a safer online environment or both individuals and businesses."

About Cyberfort Software, Inc.

Cyberfort Software Inc. is a Cyber Security Technology Company dedicated to improving the digital lives, privacy and security of end users and organizations. It targets the worldwide Cyber Security market by specializing in the acquisition and development of security software, content filtering and ad-blocking technology.

