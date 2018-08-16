Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces New Board Members

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp ("Bancorp") (NASDAQ:GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie ("Bank"), announced today the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors effective August 9, 2018. Joining the Board of Directors are Joan M. Rumenap and Stanford D. Hess.



"We are pleased to welcome these accomplished leaders to our Board," said John D. Long, President and CEO. "They bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Company and we are confident their insight and perspective will prove invaluable to our continued growth and success. The diversity of their backgrounds truly personifies the spirit of a community bank. We are thrilled to add such high caliber community leaders to our Board as we continue to best serve the financial needs of our local community and bring value to our shareholders."

Joan M. Rumenap has spent her career tirelessly serving as an advocate for individuals with disabilities. For more than 30 years, she has worked with various organizations tasked with coordinating resources, securing access and funding, as well as supporting quality assurance efforts. Currently serving as a Support Broker at Accessible Resources for Independence, Ms. Rumenap guides recipients who chose to self-direct support from the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Administration (DDA) to enhance independence and quality of life. On a part-time basis, she also serves as a Personal Advocate at By Their Side where she provides advocacy for the health, safety, happiness and rights of persons with disabilities.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Rumenap served as Director of Special Projects and Director of Advancement at Abilities Network and as the Statewide Quality Assurance Chief at DDA. Active in the local community, she serves on various committees and community organizations and was recognized by The Glen Burnie Rotary Club in 2017 as a Service Above Self Community Service Award recipient.

Stanford D. Hess, a corporate finance attorney, brings more than 50 years of legal experience focused on business planning and transactions as well as commercial real estate. Mr. Hess also has extensive experience in the automobile industry. Currently a partner at Neuberger, Quinn, Gielen, Rubin & Gibber, P.A., Mr. Hess also serves as Executive Vice President and legal counsel for Antwerpen Automotive Group. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hess served as Assistant Attorney General in the Maryland Attorney General's Office and as Chief Counsel to the Department of Licensing Regulation.

Throughout his career, Mr. Hess has served a variety of clients including business and real estate transactions, automotive dealers, general contractors, and banking institutions throughout the Baltimore and Mid-Atlantic region. His banking experience includes serving as chairman of the State Commission to Study the Regulatory Structure of Banking, Savings and Loan and Small Loan Industries. He also served as a member of the Governor's Advisory Panel to Study the Movement towards Electronic Funds Transfer.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally-owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. The Bank's real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

