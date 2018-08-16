Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Investor Call for August 22, 2018
LONDON, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced today that it will discuss second quarter 2018 financial results and Ferroglobe's business outlook on Wednesday, August 22, 2018. Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 9:00 AM, Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the call for participants in the United States is 877-293-5491 (conference ID 6293829). International callers should dial 914-495-8526 (conference ID 6293829). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5bqj5wmw
Date: August 22, 2018
Time: 9:00 AM ET
Listen via Internet: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5bqj5wmw
United States: 877-293-5491 (conference ID 6293829)
International: 914-495-8526 (conference ID 6293829)
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.
CONTACT:
Pedro Larrea Paguaga: +44 (0) 203 129 2261, +44 (0) 7553 989 394
Chief Executive Officer
Email: pedro.larrea@ferroglobe.com
Phillip Murnane: +44 (0) 203 129 2265, +44 (0) 7771 544 988
Chief Financial Officer
Email: phillip.murnane@ferroglobe.com