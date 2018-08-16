RLH Corporation Promotes Michael Marquez to Senior Vice President of Development

Hospitality franchise development expert to lead select-service team

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLH Corporation (NYSE:RLH) announced today the promotion of Michael Marquez to Senior Vice President of Development. Since joining RLH Corporation, Marquez has had success growing the Company's brands. In his new role, Marquez will lead all brand franchise business and development for the Company's select-service brands; Signature Inn, GuestHouse, Knights Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn and Country Hearth. Marquez will also continue to lead upscale development in the eastern United States for Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, Settle Inn and Signature.

Prior to joining RLH Corporation, Marquez held various leadership franchise development positions, including roles with Red Roof Inn, Best Western International and Choice Hotels International. Throughout his career, Marquez has shown a proven ability to generate new revenue from existing and new markets.

"Michael has been successfully leading the team growing the RLH Corporation brands on the East Coast since the day he started," said RLH Corporation President of Global Development Paul Sacco. "Michael has the experience, leadership qualities and energy that is well aligned with RLH Corporation and we are confident he will continue to grow our brands."

To learn more about franchising with RLH Corporation, visit franchise.rlhco.com .

About RLH Corporation

Red Lion Hotels Corporation is an innovative hotel company doing business as RLH Corporation and focuses on the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels. The company focuses on maximizing return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com .

