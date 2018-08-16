Sheila Ryan joins Clear Capital as Chief People Officer

National real estate technology company hires 116 people so far this year

RENO, Nev., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Capital today announced Sheila Ryan has joined the company as Chief People Officer. The company also announced it has hired 116 people in 2018, with 67 of those new hires based out of its Reno headquarters.



"We're thrilled to welcome Sheila to the Clear Capital team," said Kevin Marshall, Clear Capital's president. "She's a leader who knows how to care for, and foster the growth of, our most valuable strength: our people. As we grow and continue to design innovative, more delightful ways to serve our customers, Sheila will ensure the strong values and convention-breaking culture we hold dear at Clear Capital remain deeply ingrained in our work."

"Clear Capital is a true pioneer in the real estate technology industry, and it didn't get to where it is today without a laser focus on hiring the best people," Ryan said. "In 17 years, the company has grown from two to more than 500 people across the country, and I'm incredibly excited to be joining a team of innovators who have no plans of slowing down any time soon."

Before joining Clear Capital, Ryan served as vice president, global people and workplace for Glu Mobile, a multimillion-dollar, 750-person mobile game developer. Earlier in her career, Sheila led human resources and culture efforts at multiple companies, including Practice Fusion, CBS Interactive and CNET Networks.

For information about job opportunities with Clear Capital, visit careers.clearcapital.com.

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital provides technology-driven intelligence to the nation's top financial institutions to improve real estate decision-making. Clear Capital's valuation, analytics and platform solutions are built upon its comprehensive and proprietary database of more than 45 years of information on nearly every U.S. property, and trusted by community credit unions and leading, billion-dollar institutions alike. Clear Capital is headquartered in Reno, Nevada and employs more than 500 people nationwide. Discover more at www.clearcapital.com.

