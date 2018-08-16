Comodo CA Acquires Website Disaster Recovery Leader CodeGuard

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comodo CA , a worldwide leader in digital web security solutions, announced today the acquisition of CodeGuard, Inc., a global leader in website maintenance, backup and disaster recovery. CodeGuard allows business owners to reverse damage caused by intentional cyber attacks or unintentional impacts of development issues, content management errors and server crashes. While CodeGuard will continue to operate independently, the acquisition combines Comodo CA's long-standing heritage and expertise in SSL certificates with CodeGuard's fast, reliable backup and recovery services.



"The impact of website disasters can be devastating for a company. Reputational damage is enormous; customers and investors have little tolerance for unmitigated website issues. Repair costs and time to repair are major business issues that CodeGuard addresses," said Bill Holtz, CEO, Comodo CA. "By adding CodeGuard's solutions to our existing product portfolio, we are able to further protect business owners and their customers. This acquisition is also further proof of our continued accelerated growth and differentiation in the market."

"For business owners, a website is a crucial part of the health and well-being of their company. Our solutions give companies peace of mind that should something go wrong, they are protected at every level," said David Moeller, CEO, CodeGuard. "By partnering with Comodo CA we are now uniquely positioned to deliver a more robust, comprehensive option for our combined customer base and look forward to seizing the rapidly growing demand for secure website products and services."

CodeGuard allows companies to reverse damage caused to a website through a 1-click restore option. Utilizing sophisticated version control software, CodeGuard provides incremental agent-less backups, and empowers marketers and technologists alike to oversee their network of websites – with any mix of CMSs: WordPress, Joomla, Drupal – all in one place. Advanced features provide automated vulnerability patching & malware removal along with white-labelling and customization for agencies, managed service providers, and enterprises.

Comodo CA will keep the CodeGuard brand intact and operating independently out of its current Atlanta location, however, it will move quickly to integrate all current CodeGuard services and solutions into Comodo CA's offerings for customers and partners. Additionally, existing Comodo CA partners can seamlessly integrate CodeGuard solutions through advanced APIs that are now available.

Acquisition Bolsters Company Momentum

Comodo CA was acquired by private equity firm Francisco Partners from Comodo Group in October 2017. Since the spin-out, the company continues to see increased global demand for its innovative security solutions as evidenced by 25 percent year-over-year growth through the first half of 2018, as well as 40 percent revenue growth from its enterprise division and a 27 percent increase in global partner revenue during the same time period. In addition to revenue growth, key company milestones during the first half of 2018 include expanded IoT solutions, 19 new strategic partnerships, new headquarters and global expansion in Canada.

About CodeGuard

CodeGuard is the leading cloud-based website backup and maintenance solution on the market. Top web-hosting companies like BlueHost, HostGator, Liquid Web, Web.com/Network Solutions, and 1&1 partner with CodeGuard to keep their clients' websites safe and secure. CodeGuard's patented recovery solution is available through its partners and to individual customers and scales with growing business needs. For more information, visit codeguard.com and follow @CodeGuard on Twitter.

About Comodo CA

A trusted partner by enterprises globally for more than two decades, Comodo CA provides digital identity solutions for businesses of all sizes – protecting their employees, customers, intellectual property and overall brand – from online threats. As the largest commercial certificate authority with over 100 million SSL certificates issued worldwide, Comodo CA has the experience and performance to meet the growing need of securing transactions and helping create online trust. For more information, visit ComodoCA.com