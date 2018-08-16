Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 30, 2018

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG), the largest omni-channel specialty retailer of big & tall men's apparel, announced today it will release its second quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday August 30, 2018. President and Chief Executive Officer David Levin and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Peter Stratton will host a conference call the same morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.



To listen to the live webcast, visit the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website. The live call also can be accessed by dialing: (866) 680-2311. Please reference conference ID: 4765506. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the "Events" section of the Company's website.

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the largest omni-channel specialty retailer of big & tall men's apparel with store locations throughout the United States and in London, England and Ontario, Canada. The retailer operates under five brands: DXL Men's Apparel, Casual Male XL, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL and LivingXL. The Company also operates an e-commerce site at www.destinationxl.com. With more than 2,000 private label and name brand styles to choose from, big and tall customers are provided with a unique blend of wardrobe solutions not available at traditional retailers. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: http://investor.destinationxl.com.

