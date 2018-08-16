JD.com Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), China's leading technology driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.



Second Quarter 2018 Highlights

Net revenues 1 for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB122.3 billion (US$ 2 18.5 billion), an increase of 31.2% from the second quarter of 2017. Net service revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB11.8 billion (US$1.8 billion), an increase of 51.0% from the second quarter of 2017.





"As China's most trusted e-commerce platform, JD continues to win over quality-focused customers with a premium shopping experience and an unrivaled level of service, no matter where they choose to shop," said Richard Liu, Chairman and CEO of JD.com. "We are also seeing more corporate clients, both Chinese and international, leveraging JD's superior technology and retail infrastructure to help take their businesses to the next level. We will continue to prioritize technology innovation to empower our partners with enhanced capabilities and improved efficiency, helping us to realize our ‘Retail as a Service' strategy, and driving our next phase of growth."

"We are pleased to see continued healthy performance in the second quarter, with solid revenue growth and improved margins in our core JD Mall business," said Sidney Huang, Chief Financial Officer of JD.com. "Our new business initiatives continue to gain impressive traction across the industry. We will maintain a balanced, long-term approach to investing in the technologies that will define the future of retail."

Recent Business Developments

In June, Google invested $550 million in JD as part of a new strategic partnership. The companies will work together to explore joint development of retail solutions, enabling personalized and frictionless shopping experiences in several regions around the world. Furthermore, JD will join Google Shopping to offer a curated selection of high-quality products to consumers across multiple regions. In the future, the two companies will also explore cooperation opportunities in areas such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), augmented reality ("AR"), virtual reality and unmanned technology, among others.





In April, JD.com launched a strategic partnership with iQiyi, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, to offer bundled memberships allowing users who purchase one-year memberships for either iQiyi or JD to enjoy the premium service and benefits of both platforms. JD will continue to introduce new diversified value-added services and benefits for JD Plus members, further enhancing its premium online shopping experience and expanding the company's paid-subscriber base.





In the second quarter, JD.com continued to strengthen its position as the go-to trusted platform in China for premium brands. For example, Japanese lifestyle brand, MUJI, launched its flagship store on JD, giving JD users access to its full range of high-quality products and a superior shopping experience by leveraging JD's integrated logistics services. In addition, the 130-year-old Swiss watch brand, Carl F. Bucherer, made its world e-commerce debut with the launch of its official online direct sales flagship store on JD, reflecting the trust top international brands have in JD as the most reliable online channel to tap into the Chinese market.





In July, international luxury brand, Balenciaga, launched an e-flagship store on JD's luxury platform TOPLIFE, complete with 24/7 customer service and JD's exclusive white glove delivery service, JD Luxury Express. By providing a premium experience on TOPLIFE that complements what luxury brands offer in their own brick-and-mortar stores, JD is enabling Balenciaga and other leading brands to strengthen their omnichannel strategies in China.





In August, as part of its boundaryless retail strategy, JD launched a cooperation with China-based home furnishing retailer Qumei. Leveraging JD's extensive product selection, Qumei expanded its offering from furniture to a wide range of home products. JD's ability to use big data to build accurate customer profiles has enabled Qumei to more effectively match its product selection with consumer demand. With the help of cutting-edge JD technologies such as AI-based facial recognition and AR features, the cooperation is enabling Qumei to deliver a fully-interactive shopping experience in its traditional offline stores.





In April, JD.com launched its open AI platform, NeuHub, offering a set of AI services ranging from natural language processing, speech recognition, computer vision, and machine learning. One of the platform's successful applications is the new sentiment analysis API on NeuHub. This API, developed fully in-house by JD, leverages a large volume of historical data on JD's platform to allow JIMI, JD's automated customer service assistant, to more precisely identify customers' emotions and express the appropriate sentiment when replying through online chat. The new functionality has significantly increased user satisfaction on JD's online chat service.





In the second quarter, to reduce product-to-customer distance and provide customers with innovative delivery options, JD Logistics launched its "Flash Delivery" initiative. JD Logistics is now able to offer delivery times ranging from several minutes to about one hour for selected merchandise in certain areas through optimally allocating merchandise across its distribution network, including front-line metropolitan distribution centers, delivery stations and partners' offline stores, based on its analysis of customer demands.





In July, JD.com deployed a team of drone engineers as well as drones and ancillary vehicles to support the Beijing municipal government's storm relief efforts. This was JD's first disaster relief effort following its establishment of China's first nationwide drone rescue team in May 2018. JD drones were previously called upon to transport emergency medicines and daily necessities to a remote cliff village in Sichuan province.





As of July 31, 2018, JD.com's joint venture, Dada-JD Daojia, had partnered with over 200 Walmart stores and 500 Yonghui stores, among numerous other supermarkets and grocery stores, to provide a premium online fresh grocery shopping experience with one-hour home delivery service. Dada-JD Daojia is China's leading on-demand logistics and omnichannel e-commerce platform.





During the second quarter, JD expanded its leadership position in fulfillment capabilities among China's e-commerce companies. As of June 30, 2018, JD.com operated 521 warehouses covering an aggregate gross floor area of 11.6 million square meters in China.





JD.com had over 170,000 merchants on its online marketplace, and a total of 173,904 full-time employees as of June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Net Revenues. For the second quarter of 2018, JD.com reported net revenues of RMB122.3 billion (US$18.5 billion), representing a 31.2% increase from the same period in 2017. Net product revenues increased by 29.4%, while net service revenues increased by 51.0% in the second quarter of 2018, from the second quarter of 2017.

Cost of Revenues. Cost of revenues increased by 31.3% to RMB105.8 billion (US$16.0 billion) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB80.6 billion in the second quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily due to the growth of the company's direct sales business, costs related to the logistics services provided to merchants and other partners, as well as traffic acquisition costs directly related to the online marketing services provided to merchants and suppliers.

Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses, which primarily include procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, increased by 28.7% to RMB8.2 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB6.4 billion in the second quarter of 2017. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 6.7%, compared to 6.8% in the same period last year.

Marketing Expenses. Marketing expenses increased by 29.1% to RMB5.3 billion (US$0.8 billion) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB4.1 billion in the second quarter of 2017.

Technology and Content Expenses. Technology and content expenses increased by 79.8% to RMB2.8 billion (US$0.4 billion) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2017, as a result of the company's continual investment in top R&D talent and technology infrastructure.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by 23.1% to RMB1.3 billion (US$0.2 billion) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB1.0 billion in the second quarter of 2017.

Loss from operations and Non-GAAP income from operations5. Operating loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB1,033.9 million (US$156.2 million), compared to RMB403.0 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB113.2 million (US$17.1 million), as compared to RMB581.9 million in the second quarter of 2017. Operating margin of JD Mall before unallocated items for the second quarter of 2018 was 1.1%, as compared to 0.8% for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP EBITDA6 from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB922.4 million (US$139.4 million), as compared to RMB1,109.4 million for the second quarter of 2017.

Others, net. Others, net from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2018 was a loss of RMB1,185.8 million (US$179.2 million), compared with an income of RMB114.4 million for the second quarter of 2017. The loss was primarily due to the loss from fair value change of long-term investments of RMB2.7 billion (US$0.4 billion) in accordance with the new financial instruments accounting standard adopted on January 1, 2018, partially offset by the realized gain from disposal of Ele.me of RMB1.3 billion (US$0.2 billion).

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders and Non-GAAP Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders. Net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB2,212.5 million (US$334.4 million), compared to RMB287.0 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB478.1 million (US$72.3 million), compared to RMB976.5 million for the same period last year.

Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS. Diluted net loss per ADS from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB1.54 (US$0.23), compared to RMB0.20 for the second quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB0.33 (US$0.05), as compared to RMB0.67 for the second quarter of 2017.

Cash Flow and Working Capital

As of June 30, 2018, the company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled RMB52.8 billion (US$8.0 billion), compared to RMB38.4 billion as of December 31, 2017. For the second quarter of 2018, free cash flow from continuing operations of the company was as follows:

For the three months ended June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 RMB RMB USD (In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 19,715,409 16,413,556 2,480,476 Add: Impact from JD Finance related credit products included in the operating cash flow 3,748,681 1,479,633 223,607 Less: Capital expenditures Land use rights and construction in progress (907,277 ) (3,837,257 ) (579,900 ) Other CAPEX (397,871 ) (906,750 ) (137,031 ) Free cash flow 22,158,942 13,149,182 1,987,152

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations was RMB20.3 billion (US$3.1 billion) for the second quarter of 2018, consisting primarily of cash paid for capital expenditures of RMB4.7 billion, increases in investments in equity investees and investment securities of RMB11.2 billion, and increases in loans to JD Finance of RMB4.0 billion.

Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations was RMB4.8 billion (US$0.7 billion) for the second quarter of 2018, consisting primarily of proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares of RMB3.5 billion and proceeds from long-term borrowings of RMB2.9 billion, partially offset by repayment of nonrecourse securitization debt of RMB1.8 billion.

For working capital turnover days, see table under "Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics."

Half-Year Supplemental Information

The table below sets forth the half-year segment operating results:

For the six months ended June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 RMB RMB USD (In thousands) Net revenues: JD Mall 165,868,107 216,427,623 32,707,323 New businesses* 2,338,800 6,035,208 912,062 Inter-segment** (201,344 ) (521,366 ) (78,790 ) Total segment net revenues 168,005,563 221,941,465 33,540,595 Unallocated items 414,599 477,466 72,156 Total consolidated net revenues 168,420,162 222,418,931 33,612,751 Operating income: JD Mall 2,389,006 3,377,223 510,378 New businesses (379,634 ) (2,415,888 ) (365,096 ) Total segment operating income 2,009,372 961,335 145,282 Unallocated items (1,751,033 ) (1,990,823 ) (300,860 ) Total consolidated operating income 258,339 (1,029,488 ) (155,578 )

* New businesses of the company include logistics services provided to third parties, technology initiatives, and overseas business.

** The inter-segment eliminations mainly consisted of services provided by JD Mall to the overseas business, and services provided by JD Logistics to the vendors of JD Mall, which were recorded as a deduction of cost of revenues at the consolidated level.





The table below sets forth the half-year revenue information:

For the six months ended June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 RMB RMB USD (In thousands) Electronics and home appliance revenues 112,424,887 139,329,043 21,055,907 General merchandise revenues 42,786,575 62,657,814 9,469,075 Net product revenues 155,211,462 201,986,857 30,524,982 Marketplace and advertising revenues7 11,174,495 15,321,947 2,315,508 Logistics and other service revenues7 2,034,205 5,110,127 772,261 Net service revenues 13,208,700 20,432,074 3,087,769 Total net revenues 168,420,162 222,418,931 33,612,751

Recent Development



In the second quarter of 2018, JD Finance entered into a definitive agreement with certain investors, including China International Capital Corporation, Bank of China, China Securities Co. and CITIC Capital, for its Series B financing round, valuing JD Finance at over RMB130 billion on a post-money basis. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018. As of June 30, 2017, JD Finance has been deconsolidated from JD.com as a result of the reorganization of JD Finance. Pursuant to the agreements relating to the reorganization of JD Finance, in exchange for certain licenses and services provided by JD.com to JD Finance, JD.com will receive 40% of the future pre-tax profit of JD Finance when JD Finance has a positive pre-tax income on a cumulative basis, and JD.com may be able to convert its profit-sharing right into 40% of JD Finance's equity interest, subject to applicable regulatory approvals. Upon completion of JD Finance's series B financing, the foregoing percentage of profit sharing and maximum equity interest issuance to JD.com will be diluted proportionally to approximately 36%.

Third Quarter 2018 Guidance

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2018 are expected to be between RMB104.5 billion and RMB109.0 billion, representing a growth rate between 25% and 30% compared with the third quarter of 2017. This forecast reflects JD.com's current and preliminary expectation, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

JD.com's management will hold a conference call at 8:00 am, Eastern Time on August 16, 2018, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 16, 2018) to discuss the second quarter 2018 financial results.

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US Toll Free: +1-845-675-0437 or +1-866-519-4004 Hong Kong +852-3018-6771 or 800-906-601 Mainland China 400-6208-038 or 800-8190-121 International +65-6713-5090 Passcode: 3184909

A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 am, Eastern Time on August 16, 2018 through 09:59 am, Eastern Time on August 24, 2018. The dial-in details are as follows:

US Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 or +1-646-254-3697 International +61-2-8199-0299 Passcode: 3184909

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com .



About JD.com

JD.com is a leading technology driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in China. Its cutting-edge retail infrastructure enables consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com is the largest retailer in China, a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.



Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net margin, free cash flow, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) per weighted average number of shares and non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The company defines non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations as income/(loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, revenue from business cooperation arrangements with equity investees and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. The company defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, revenue from business cooperation arrangements with equity investees, gain on disposals/revaluation of investments, preferred shares redemption value accretion, income from non-compete agreement, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, fair value change of long-term investments, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and investments. The company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adding back the impact from JD Finance related credit products included in the operating cash flow and less capital expenditures, which include purchase of property, equipment and software, cash paid for construction in progress, purchase of intangible assets and land use rights. The company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations plus depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP EBITDA reflect the company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Free cash flow enables management to assess liquidity and cash flow while taking into account the impact from JD Finance related credit products included in the operating cash flow and the demands that the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform has placed on financial resources. The company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors to understand and evaluate the company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the company's core operating results and business outlook.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The company's non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the company's operations or not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The company encourages you to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.



_____________________________

1 The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

2 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 29, 2018, which was RMB6.6171 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

3 Unallocated items are consistent with non-GAAP adjustments and include revenue from business cooperation arrangements with equity investees, share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, which are not allocated to segments.

4 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions, fair value changes of long-term investments, gain on disposals/revaluation of investments, and certain other non-cash gain or loss items from net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

5 Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations is defined to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions, and certain other non-cash gain or loss items from income/(loss) from operations. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations by net revenues. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

6 Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations plus depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, and non-GAAP EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP EBITDA by net revenues. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

7 Marketplace and advertising revenues were RMB10,719 million, RMB17,075 million, and RMB25,391 million, and logistics and other service revenues were RMB2,387 million, RMB3,272 million, and RMB5,116 million, for the years ended December 31, 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively.



JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) As of December 31,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 25,688,327 35,233,948 5,324,681 Restricted cash 4,110,210 4,790,145 723,904 Short-term investments 8,587,852 12,752,469 1,927,199 Accounts receivable, net (including JD Baitiao of RMB13.7 billion and RMB14.3 billion as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)(1) 16,359,147 17,190,336 2,597,866 Advance to suppliers 394,574 330,997 50,021 Inventories, net 41,700,379 43,402,631 6,559,162 Prepayments and other current assets 7,391,602 9,480,073 1,432,663 Amount due from related parties 10,796,561 8,609,031 1,301,028 Total current assets 115,028,652 131,789,630 19,916,524 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 12,574,178 16,045,853 2,424,907 Construction in progress 3,196,516 4,844,185 732,071 Intangible assets, net 6,692,717 5,986,162 904,650 Land use rights, net 7,050,809 7,180,304 1,085,113 Goodwill 6,650,570 6,823,776 1,031,234 Investment in equity investees 18,551,319 26,591,550 4,018,611 Investment securities 10,027,813 12,125,927 1,832,514 Deferred tax assets 158,250 132,402 20,009 Other non-current assets (including JD Baitiao of RMB0.6 billion and RMB0.9 billion as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)(1) 2,227,942 5,223,664 789,419 Amount due from related parties 1,896,200 1,896,200 286,561 Total non-current assets 69,026,314 86,850,023 13,125,089 Total assets 184,054,966 218,639,653 33,041,613







JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) As of December 31,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 200,000 - - Nonrecourse securitization debt(1) 12,684,881 11,858,267 1,792,064 Accounts payable 74,337,708 87,499,004 13,223,165 Advances from customers 13,605,298 11,934,138 1,803,530 Deferred revenues 1,592,332 1,905,517 287,969 Taxes payable 658,220 283,739 42,880 Amount due to related parties 54,342 193,448 29,235 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,117,840 19,698,400 2,976,893 Total current liabilities 118,250,621 133,372,513 20,155,736 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenues 1,273,545 869,828 131,452 Nonrecourse securitization debt(1) 4,475,238 304,563 46,027 Unsecured senior notes 6,447,357 6,535,424 987,657 Deferred tax liabilities 882,248 884,974 133,740 Long-term borrowings - 2,977,470 449,966 Other non-current liabilities 337,254 302,103 45,655 Total non-current liabilities 13,415,642 11,874,362 1,794,497 Total liabilities 131,666,263 145,246,875 21,950,233







JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) As of December 31,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 RMB RMB US$ Redeemable non-controlling interests - 14,483,822 2,188,847 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total JD.com, Inc. shareholders' equity (US$0.00002 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 2,965,816 shares issued and 2,892,535 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2018) 52,040,814 58,257,287 8,804,050 Non-controlling interests 347,889 651,669 98,483 Total shareholders' equity 52,388,703 58,908,956 8,902,533 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity 184,054,966 218,639,653 33,041,613 (1) Due to certain pre-existing contractual arrangement, the company remains as the legal owner of the consumer credit (known as JD Baitiao) receivables until they are repaid or sold through the new asset-backed securitization ("ABS") plan as described below. JD Finance continues to perform the credit risk assessment services for the JD Baitiao business and purchase the over-due receivables from the company at carrying value to absorb the risks and obtain the rewards from JD Baitiao business. The company also assisted JD Finance in various ABS to raise funds to support the JD Baitiao business. JD Finance acts as the servicer of the ABS and also subscribes to the subordinate tranche. Due to the company's continuing involvement right in ABS under the historical arrangement prior to October 2017, the company was not able to derecognize the related Baitiao receivables through the legacy ABS under U.S. GAAP. Beginning October 2017, the company revised certain structural arrangements for the issuance of ABS to relinquish its continuing involvement right, and has been able to derecognize certain Baitiao receivables through the new ABS plan. As a result, the balances of Baitiao receivables are expected to decrease gradually in the future with the adoption of the new ABS plan, and nonrecourse securitization debt balance will gradually decrease upon the settlement of the legacy ABS plan.





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Net product revenues 85,386,013 110,488,781 16,697,463 155,211,462 201,986,857 30,524,982 Net service revenues 7,815,962 11,802,249 1,783,598 13,208,700 20,432,074 3,087,769 Total net revenues 93,201,975 122,291,030 18,481,061 168,420,162 222,418,931 33,612,751 Operating expenses(4)(5) Cost of revenues (80,554,156 ) (105,777,074 ) (15,985,413 ) (144,947,882 ) (191,746,673 ) (28,977,448 ) Fulfillment (6,380,658 ) (8,214,954 ) (1,241,473 ) (11,531,242 ) (15,388,353 ) (2,325,543 ) Marketing (4,075,143 ) (5,261,139 ) (795,082 ) (6,874,674 ) (8,752,558 ) (1,322,718 ) Technology and content (1,546,390 ) (2,780,551 ) (420,207 ) (2,835,451 ) (5,193,585 ) (784,873 ) General and administrative (1,048,612 ) (1,291,231 ) (195,135 ) (1,972,574 ) (2,367,250 ) (357,747 ) Total operating expenses (93,604,959 ) (123,324,949 ) (18,637,310 ) (168,161,823 ) (223,448,419 ) (33,768,329 ) Income/(loss) from operations (402,984 ) (1,033,919 ) (156,249 ) 258,339 (1,029,488 ) (155,578 ) Other income/(expenses) Share of results of equity investees (372,648 ) (260,249 ) (39,330 ) (892,689 ) (756,846 ) (114,377 ) Interest income(2) 542,282 606,022 91,584 914,607 1,151,747 174,056 Interest expense(3) (208,434 ) (239,894 ) (36,254 ) (398,540 ) (468,558 ) (70,810 ) Others, net 114,393 (1,185,801 ) (179,203 ) 159,157 617,568 93,329 Income/(loss) before tax (327,391 ) (2,113,841 ) (319,452 ) 40,874 (485,577 ) (73,380 ) (2) Interest income charged to JD Finance in relation to nonrecourse securitization debt were RMB140.3 million and RMB161.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively, same as the interest expense below. (3) Interest expense in relation to nonrecourse securitization debt were RMB140.3 million and RMB161.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively.





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Income/(loss) before tax (327,391 ) (2,113,841 ) (319,452 ) 40,874 (485,577 ) (73,380 ) Income tax expenses 16,267 (163,334 ) (24,684 ) (73,416 ) (314,352 ) (47,506 ) Net loss from continuing operations (311,124 ) (2,277,175 ) (344,136 ) (32,542 ) (799,929 ) (120,886 ) Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (70,199 ) - - 6,915 - - Net loss (381,323 ) (2,277,175 ) (344,136 ) (25,627 ) (799,929 ) (120,886 ) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders (24,112 ) (65,434 ) (9,889 ) (44,304 ) (113,306 ) (17,123 ) Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders (2,717 ) - - (5,030 ) - - Net income from continuing operations attributable to mezzanine classified non-controlling interests shareholders - 729 110 - 907 137 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to mezzanine classified non-controlling interests shareholders 141,882 - - 281,021 - - Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (496,376 ) (2,212,470 ) (334,357 ) (257,314 ) (687,530 ) (103,900 ) Including: Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to ordinary shareholders (209,364 ) - - (269,076 ) - - Net income/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders (287,012 ) (2,212,470 ) (334,357 ) 11,762 (687,530 ) (103,900 )





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (4) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows: Cost of revenues (5,558 ) (14,535 ) (2,197 ) (9,316 ) (27,956 ) (4,225 ) Fulfillment (119,567 ) (113,113 ) (17,094 ) (196,538 ) (196,405 ) (29,681 ) Marketing (38,689 ) (50,669 ) (7,657 ) (59,462 ) (85,172 ) (12,871 ) Technology and content (176,344 ) (291,078 ) (43,989 ) (292,728 ) (466,980 ) (70,572 ) General and administrative (407,070 ) (468,388 ) (70,784 ) (725,372 ) (795,378 ) (120,200 ) (5) Includes amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions as follows: Fulfillment (40,673 ) (41,892 ) (6,331 ) (82,217 ) (83,779 ) (12,661 ) Marketing (304,430 ) (307,140 ) (46,416 ) (605,531 ) (610,951 ) (92,329 ) Technology and content (20,661 ) (24,261 ) (3,666 ) (41,322 ) (48,522 ) (7,333 ) General and administrative (76,820 ) (76,820 ) (11,609 ) (153,146 ) (153,146 ) (23,144 ) Net income/(loss) per share: Basic Continuing operations (0.10 ) (0.77 ) (0.12 ) 0.004 (0.24 ) (0.04 ) Discontinued operations (0.07 ) - - (0.09 ) - - Net loss per share (0.17 ) (0.77 ) (0.12 ) (0.09 ) (0.24 ) (0.04 ) Diluted Continuing operations (0.10 ) (0.77 ) (0.12 ) 0.004 (0.24 ) (0.04 ) Discontinued operations (0.07 ) - - (0.09 ) - - Net loss per share (0.17 ) (0.77 ) (0.12 ) (0.09 ) (0.24 ) (0.04 ) Net income/(loss) per ADS: Basic Continuing operations (0.20 ) (1.54 ) (0.23 ) 0.01 (0.48 ) (0.07 ) Discontinued operations (0.15 ) - - (0.19 ) - - Net loss per ADS (0.35 ) (1.54 ) (0.23 ) (0.18 ) (0.48 ) (0.07 ) Diluted Continuing operations (0.20 ) (1.54 ) (0.23 ) 0.01 (0.48 ) (0.07 ) Discontinued operations (0.15 ) - - (0.19 ) - - Net loss per ADS (0.35 ) (1.54 ) (0.23 ) (0.18 ) (0.48 ) (0.07 )





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Non-GAAP Net Income Per ADS from Continuing Operations (In thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders 976,545 478,137 72,255 2,298,480 1,525,552 230,549 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 2,845,374 2,868,756 2,868,756 2,841,289 2,861,562 2,861,562 Diluted 2,845,374 2,868,756 2,868,756 2,898,342 2,861,562 2,861,562 Diluted (Non-GAAP) 2,908,746 2,940,271 2,940,271 2,898,342 2,939,725 2,939,725 Non-GAAP net income per ADS from continuing operations(6): Basic 0.69 0.33 0.05 1.62 1.07 0.16 Diluted 0.67 0.33 0.05 1.59 1.04 0.16 (6) Non-GAAP basic net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS is equal to non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share multiplied by two.





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Free Cash Flow (In thousands) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 19,715,409 16,413,556 2,480,476 25,603,545 12,640,631 1,910,298 Net cash used in discontinued operating activities (1,068,979 ) - - (2,485,741 ) - - Net cash provided by operating activities 18,646,430 16,413,556 2,480,476 23,117,804 12,640,631 1,910,298 Net cash used in continuing investing activities (16,311,812 ) (20,347,156 ) (3,074,936 ) (20,549,369 ) (21,288,296 ) (3,217,164 ) Net cash used in discontinued investing activities (15,363,936 ) - - (17,871,171 ) - - Net cash used in investing activities (31,675,748 ) (20,347,156 ) (3,074,936 ) (38,420,540 ) (21,288,296 ) (3,217,164 ) Net cash provided by continuing financing activities 8,210,989 4,829,045 729,783 10,527,638 18,136,118 2,740,796 Net cash provided by discontinued financing activities 8,381,910 - - 14,054,620 - - Net cash provided by financing activities 16,592,899 4,829,045 729,783 24,582,258 18,136,118 2,740,796 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (93,457 ) 1,191,602 180,079 (130,078 ) 737,103 111,393 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,470,124 2,087,047 315,402 9,149,444 10,225,556 1,545,323 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 29,842,970 37,937,046 5,733,183 24,163,650 29,798,537 4,503,262 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 33,313,094 40,024,093 6,048,585 33,313,094 40,024,093 6,048,585 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 19,715,409 16,413,556 2,480,476 25,603,545 12,640,631 1,910,298 Add: Impact from JD Finance related credit products included in the operating cash flow 3,748,681 1,479,633 223,607 4,143,977 200,179 30,252 Less: Capital expenditures Land use rights and construction in progress (907,277 ) (3,837,257 ) (579,900 ) (1,290,650 ) (5,156,576 ) (779,280 ) Other CAPEX (397,871 ) (906,750 ) (137,031 ) (677,879 ) (3,353,489 ) (506,792 ) Free cash flow 22,158,942 13,149,182 1,987,152 27,778,993 4,330,745 654,478





JD.com, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Free cash flow (in RMB billions) 22.2 (8.4 ) (1.7 ) (8.8 ) 13.1 Inventory turnover days(7) – TTM 36.3 36.9 38.1 37.2 37.9 Accounts payable turnover days(8) – TTM 56.2 58.4 59.1 58.2 60.9 Accounts receivable turnover days(9) – TTM 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.6 1.9 GMV(10) (in RMB billions) 335.3 302.5 403.4 330.2 437.4 Annual active customer accounts(11) (in millions) 258.3 266.3 292.5 301.8 313.8 (7) Inventory turnover days are the quotient of average inventory over five quarter ends to total cost of revenues for the last twelve months and then multiplied by 360 days.



(8) Accounts payable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts payable over five quarter ends to total cost of revenues for the last twelve months and then multiplied by 360 days. Presented are the accounts payable turnover days for the direct sales business.



(9) Accounts receivable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts receivable over five quarter ends to total net revenues of the last twelve months and then multiplied by 360 days. Presented are the accounts receivable turnover days excluding the impact from JD Baitiao.



(10) GMV is defined as the total value of all orders for products and services placed in the company's online direct sales business and on the company's online marketplaces, regardless of whether the goods are sold or delivered or whether the goods are returned. GMV includes orders placed on our websites and mobile apps as well as orders placed on third-party websites and mobile apps that are fulfilled by us or by our third-party merchants. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and for prudent consideration excludes certain transactions over certain amounts that are comparable to the disclosed parameters in GMV definition by our major industry peer. The company believes that GMV provides a measure of the overall volume of transactions that flow through our platform in a given period and is only useful for the purposes of industry and peer comparisons.



(11) Annual active customer accounts are customer accounts that made at least one purchase during the twelve months ended on the respective dates, whether through online direct sales or online marketplaces.





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, except percentage data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Income/(loss) from operations from continuing operations (402,984 ) (1,033,919 ) (156,249 ) 258,339 (1,029,488 ) (155,578 ) Reversal of: Revenue from business cooperation arrangements with equity investees (204,968 ) (240,729 ) (36,380 ) (414,599 ) (477,466 ) (72,156 ) Add: Share-based compensation 747,228 937,783 141,721 1,283,416 1,571,891 237,549 Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions 442,584 450,113 68,022 882,216 896,398 135,467 Non-GAAP income from operations from continuing operations 581,860 113,248 17,114 2,009,372 961,335 145,282 Add: Depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions 527,588 809,119 122,278 1,040,144 1,557,379 235,357 Non-GAAP EBITDA from continuing operations 1,109,448 922,367 139,392 3,049,516 2,518,714 380,639 Total net revenues 93,201,975 122,291,030 18,481,061 168,420,162 222,418,931 33,612,751 Non-GAAP operating margin from continuing operations 0.6 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 1.2 % 0.4 % 0.4 % Non-GAAP EBITDA margin from continuing operations 1.2 % 0.8 % 0.8 % 1.8 % 1.1 % 1.1 %





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, except percentage data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders (287,012 ) (2,212,470 ) (334,357 ) 11,762 (687,530 ) (103,900 ) Add: Share-based compensation 747,228 937,783 141,721 1,283,416 1,571,891 237,549 Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions 442,584 450,113 68,022 882,216 896,398 135,467 Add: Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(12) 231,158 162,285 24,525 453,441 463,884 70,104 Add: Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and investments 67,963 - - 123,157 6,088 920 Add: Loss from fair value change of long-term investments, net of tax - 2,683,962 405,610 - 1,069,586 161,640 Reversal of: Revenue from business cooperation arrangements with equity investees (204,968 ) (240,729 ) (36,380 ) (414,599 ) (477,466 ) (72,156 ) Reversal of: Gain on disposals/revaluation of investments - (1,410,201 ) (213,115 ) - (1,410,201 ) (213,115 ) Reversal of: Income from non-compete agreement (20,408 ) (18,995 ) (2,871 ) (40,913 ) (37,943 ) (5,734 ) Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments - 126,389 19,100 - 130,845 19,774 Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders 976,545 478,137 72,255 2,298,480 1,525,552 230,549 Total net revenues 93,201,975 122,291,030 18,481,061 168,420,162 222,418,931 33,612,751 Non-GAAP net margin from continuing operations 1.0 % 0.4 % 0.4 % 1.4 % 0.7 % 0.7 % (12) To exclude the non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, net of share of amortization of intangibles not on their books. Earning from equity method investments in publicly listed companies and certain privately held companies is recorded one quarter in arrears.



