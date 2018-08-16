Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Share Buyback Transaction Details August 9 - 15, 2018

Share Buyback Transaction Details August 9 - 15, 2018

August 16, 2018 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 231,800 of its own ordinary shares in the period from August 9, 2018 up to and including August 15, 2018 for €12.7 million and at an average share price of €54.59.

These share repurchases are part of the three-year share buyback program (2016-2018) originally announced on February 24, 2016. This program was subsequently expanded to include additional repurchases intended to mitigate dilution caused by non-core divestments made in 2017 and early 2018. This buyback program includes repurchases made to offset annual incentive share issuance.

The cumulative amounts repurchased under this three-year program are now as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2016-2018

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration

(€ million) Average share price

(€) 2018 To Date 7,162,596 322.1 44.97 2017 7,768,288 300.0 38.62 2016 5,826,473 199.7 34.28 Total 20,757,357 821.8 39.59

As of July 30, 2018, we have completed €300 million of buybacks in 2018. We intend to buyback a total of €550 million for the full-year 2018.

For the period starting August 2, 2018, up to and including December 27, 2018, we have engaged third parties to execute €250 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company's Articles of Association. Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares, and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Investors/Analysts Annemarije Dérogée-Pikaar Meg Geldens Corporate Communications Investor Relations t + 31 172 641 470 t + 31 172 641 407 annemarije.pikaar@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Attachment