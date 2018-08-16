Block One Capital Names Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Specialist as Director of Research

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block One Capital Inc. (TSXV:BLOK, OTCQB:BKPPF) (the "Company" or "Block One"), an investment company focused on early stage and high growth opportunities in the blockchain sector, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.



Block One has named Mr. Sivakumar V. Arumugam as Director of Research.

Mr. Arumugam is currently an affiliate with the Department of Philosophy of Science at Cambridge University, researching the contemporary uses of data science in industry. He was previously a Mellon Postdoctoral Research Fellow at University of Chicago researching technologies underpinning the rise of data science, big data, and machine learning. Mr. Arumugam completed his PhD at Columbia University analyzing the use of technologies to regulate and optimize commercialized contemporary sports. He is active in the cryptocurrency space and as a market-maker in both the spot and futures markets. Mr. Arumugam began his career on the US Treasuries market-making desk at PaineWebber, now part of UBS, before pursuing a career in academia. He has published and presented numerous papers on the history and culture of probability, financial markets and scientific disciplines.

"With artificial intelligence and machine learning being critical elements of the next generation in blockchain architecture and application development, having Sivakumar on the Block One team helps us effectively evaluate investment opportunities in these areas," said Mr. Sothi Thillairajah, CEO of Block One.

