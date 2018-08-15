FTI Consulting Announces Pricing of Upsized $275.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced the pricing of $275.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023 (the "Convertible Notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $250.0 million. The Company also granted the initial purchasers of the Convertible Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first day on which the Convertible Notes are issued, up to an additional $41.25 million aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes. The sale of the Convertible Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to close on August 20, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $267.8 million (or $308.0 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Convertible Notes in full), after deducting fees and estimated expenses.

As previously announced, the Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem any and all of its $300.0 million of 6.00% senior notes due 2022 that remain outstanding as of November 15, 2018. The Company has agreed to repurchase approximately $15.0 million of its common stock from purchasers of the Convertible Notes in the offering in privately negotiated transactions effected through one of the initial purchasers concurrently with the closing of the offering using a portion of the net proceeds of the offering. The purchase price per share of the Company's common stock repurchased by the Company equals the closing price per share of the Company's common stock on August 15, 2018, which was $76.51 per share. The repurchases of the Company's common stock were approved by the Company's board of directors.

The Company expects that after giving effect to the issuance of the Convertible Notes (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers' option to purchase additional Convertible Notes) and the use of proceeds therefrom, its cash interest will be reduced by approximately $12.5 million on an annualized basis.

The Convertible Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company and will bear interest at a fixed rate of 2.0% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2019. The Convertible Notes will be convertible at the option of holders prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding May 15, 2023 only upon the occurrence of specified events or under certain circumstances. Thereafter, until the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the maturity date of August 15, 2023, the Convertible Notes will be convertible at any time. Upon conversion, the Convertible Notes may be settled, at the Company's election, in cash, shares of the Company's common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of the Company's common stock. The conversion rate for the Convertible Notes will initially be 9.8643 shares of the Company's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $101.38 per share of Company common stock). The conversion rate and the corresponding conversion price will be subject to adjustment in some events but will not be adjusted for any accrued and unpaid interest.

If the Company undergoes a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture governing the Convertible Notes), subject to certain conditions, the holders of the Convertible Notes may require the Company to repurchase for cash all or part of their Convertible Notes in principal amounts of $1,000 or an integral multiple thereof. The fundamental change repurchase price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Convertible Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the fundamental change repurchase date. In addition, following certain corporate events that occur prior to the maturity date, the Company will increase the conversion rate for a holder who elects to convert its Convertible Notes in connection with such a corporate event in certain circumstances.

The Company may not redeem the Convertible Notes prior to maturity.

The Convertible Notes were offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Neither the Convertible Notes nor the shares of the Company's common stock into which the Convertible Notes are convertible, if any, have been, nor will be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States or other jurisdiction absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,600 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $1.81 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2017.

Safe Harbor Statement

