FARMLAND PARTNERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. – FPI, FPI-PB

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 10, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI, FPI-PB)), if they purchased the Company's securities or preferred securities between May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.



If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 10, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Farmland and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 11, 2018, a report by Seeking Alpha revealed allegations that the Company had increased its revenues artificially "by making loans to related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to [Farmland] as rent" and that "310% of 2017 earnings could be made-up." Further, the Company had allegedly "neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans have been made to two members of the management team."

On this news, the price of Farmland's shares plummeted.

