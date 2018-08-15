Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Sept. 12, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 27, 2018.



