Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Funko, Glencore, and Farmland and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Funko, Inc., Glencore Plc, and Farmland Partners Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Class Period: October 29, 2017 - June 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The complaint alleges the documents filed in connection with the company's IPO contained materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company's profits and growth were not as positive as Funko represented; and (2) as a result, the company's statements in Funko's Registration Statement and Prospectus regarding Funko's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the Funko class action go to: https://bespc.com/fnko/ .

Glencore Plc (LSE: GLEN.L, GLCNF)

Class Period: September 30, 2016 - July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Glencore's conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company's compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about Glencore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Glencore class action go to: https://bespc.com/glencore/ .

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Class Period: May 9, 2017 - July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Farmland Partners artificially increased its revenues by making loans to related party tenants; (2) as a result of the foregoing, Farmland Partners Class Period revenues were overstated; and (3) as a result, Farmland Partners public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Farmland class action go to: https://bespc.com/farmland/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

