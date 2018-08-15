Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) securities between March 8, 2017 and February 12, 2018, (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 25, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trials primary endpoints (within the 10% non-inferiority margin); (2) The enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trials primary endpoints; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants statements about Tetraphase's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Tetraphase securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/tetraphase/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com .

Contacts