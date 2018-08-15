Orchid Island Capital Announces August 2018 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

August 2018 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of July 31, 2018

Next Dividend Announcement Expected September 17, 2018

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of August 2018. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid September 10, 2018, to holders of record on August 31, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of August 30, 2018. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board's meeting on September 17, 2018.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of August 15, 2018, the Company had 52,034,596 shares outstanding. At June 30, 2018, the Company had 52,034,596 shares outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of July 31, 2018 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in Agency RMBS that are either traditional pass-through Agency RMBS or structured Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets and anticipated borrowings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Jul 2018 May - Jul Weighted CPR 2018 CPR Percentage Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Type Face Value(1) Portfolio Price Coupon (Months) in Aug) in Aug) Hybrid/ARM <3y reset $ 1,621 $ 1,712 0.05 % $ 105.66 3.95 % 199 72.73 % 45.64 % 3y-5y reset 24,844 24,566 0.66 % 98.88 2.57 % 294 1.64 % 4.58 % Total Hybrid/ARM 26,465 26,278 0.71 % 99.30 2.66 % 288 6.00 % 7.09 % Fixed Rate RMBS Fixed Rate CMO 518,404 535,897 14.31 % 103.37 4.39 % 297 6.61 % 6.81 % Fixed Rate CMO Total 518,404 535,897 14.31 % 103.37 4.39 % 297 6.61 % 6.81 % 15yr 3.5 3,092 3,131 0.08 % 101.27 3.50 % 123 52.81 % 22.32 % 15yr 4.0 779,968 804,161 21.47 % 103.10 4.00 % 178 5.53 % 6.25 % 15yr Total 783,060 807,292 21.55 % 103.09 4.00 % 177 5.73 % 6.41 % 20yr 4.0 209,880 216,312 5.77 % 103.06 4.00 % 235 9.34 % 8.81 % 20yr 4.5 19,700 20,569 0.55 % 104.41 4.50 % 238 8.57 % 6.06 % 20yr Total 229,580 236,881 6.32 % 102.02 4.04 % 235 9.27 % 6.95 % 20yr 4.5 438,203 447,067 11.94 % 102.02 4.00 % 235 6.88 % 6.49 % 20yr 4.5 1,307,624 1,367,175 36.50 % 104.55 4.50 % 347 8.43 % 9.48 % 20yr 4.5 172,193 184,422 4.92 % 107.10 5.00 % 356 6.17 % 4.70 % 30yr Total 1,918,020 1,998,664 53.36 % 104.20 4.43 % 347 7.88 % 8.37 % Total Fixed Rate RMBS 3,449,064 3,578,734 95.54 % 103.76 4.30 % 294 7.32 % 7.95 % Total Pass Through RMBS 3,475,529 3,605,012 96.25 % 103.73 4.29 % 294 7.31 % 7.94 % Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 740,789 115,999 3.10 % 15.66 3.83 % 279 11.65 % 12.31 % Inverse Interest-Only Securities 242,396 24,516 0.65 % 10.11 3.60 % 308 14.06 % 12.47 % Total Structured RMBS 983,185 140,515 3.75 % 14.29 3.79 % 284 12.25 % 12.35 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,458,714 $ 3,745,527 100.00 % 4.27 % 294 8.41 % 9.17 %





RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio As of July 31, 2018 As of July 31, 2018 Fannie Mae $ 2,241,090 59.8 % Whole Pool Assets $ 2,687,129 71.7 % Freddie Mac 1,499,150 40.1 % Non-Whole Pool Assets 1,058,398 28.3 % Ginnie Mae 5,287 0.1 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,745,527 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,745,527 100.0 %

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $61.9 million purchased in July 2018, which settle in August 2018, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $57.2 million sold in July 2018, which settle in August 2018.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted % of Average Total Total Maturity Longest As of July 31, 2018 Borrowings(1) Debt in Days Maturity RBC Capital Markets, LLC $ 462,010 13.1 % 34 9/28/2018 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 377,833 10.7 % 37 10/23/2018 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 346,385 9.8 % 10 8/17/2018 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 229,586 6.5 % 37 9/17/2018 ICBC Financial Services LLC 198,184 5.6 % 34 9/14/2018 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 185,269 5.2 % 15 8/15/2018 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 171,248 4.9 % 42 9/17/2018 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 163,599 4.6 % 22 8/27/2018 ING Financial Markets LLC 161,046 4.6 % 43 9/17/2018 Natixis, New York Branch 146,697 4.2 % 16 8/24/2018 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 131,053 3.7 % 3 8/3/2018 FHLB-Cincinnati 100,032 2.8 % 1 8/1/2018 KGS-Alpha Capital Markets, L.P 99,545 2.8 % 27 9/14/2018 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 93,907 2.7 % 10 8/13/2018 South Street Securities, LLC 93,443 2.6 % 29 8/30/2018 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 91,202 2.6 % 33 9/17/2018 Guggenheim Securities, LLC 86,132 2.4 % 39 9/18/2018 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 80,805 2.3 % 38 10/22/2018 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 75,364 2.1 % 39 9/21/2018 Barclays Capital, Inc. 69,890 2.0 % 17 8/17/2018 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 56,095 1.6 % 9 8/9/2018 Goldman, Sachs & Co 51,489 1.5 % 10 8/10/2018 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated 37,408 1.1 % 25 8/30/2018 Mizuho Securities USA, Inc 13,667 0.4 % 46 9/21/2018 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 8,504 0.2 % 45 9/14/2018 Total Borrowings $ 3,530,393 100.0 % 27 10/23/2018

(1) In July 2018, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $61.9 million, which settle in August 2018 that are expected to be funded by repurchase agreements. The anticipated borrowings are not included in the table above. In addition, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $57.2 million, which settle in August 2018 that collateralize approximately $55.3 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above.

RMBS Risk Measures ($ in thousands) Mortgage Assets Weighted Average Weighted Weighted Modeled Modeled Months Average Average Interest Interest To Next Lifetime Periodic Rate Rate Fair Coupon Reset Cap Cap Per Year Sensitivity Sensitivity Asset Category Value (if applicable) (if applicable) (if applicable) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) As of July 31, 2018 Adjustable Rate RMBS $ 1,712 10 9.97% 2.00% $ 5 $ (3 ) Hybrid Adjustable Rate RMBS 24,566 54 7.57% 2.00% 337 (350 ) Fixed Rate RMBS 3,042,837 n/a n/a n/a 57,835 (68,684 ) Fixed Rate CMO 535,897 n/a n/a n/a 2,669 (6,098 ) Total Pass-through RMBS 3,605,012 n/a n/a n/a 60,846 (75,135 ) Interest-Only Securities 115,999 n/a n/a n/a (13,929 ) 9,599 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 24,516 1 6.30% n/a 2,662 (3,224 ) Structured RMBS 140,515 n/a n/a n/a (11,267 ) 6,375 Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,745,527 n/a n/a n/a $ 49,579 $ (68,760 ) Funding Hedges Modeled Modeled Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Balance(2) End Date (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Eurodollar Futures Contracts - Short Positions $ 1,475,000 Dec-2020 $ (18,438 ) $ 18,438 Treasury Futures Contracts - Short Positions 165,000 Sep-2018 (4,555 ) 3,948 Payer Swaps 1,010,000 Aug-2022 (10,182 ) 10,182 Payer Swaption 950,000 Oct-2028 (6,904 ) 23,696 Receiver Swaption 100,000 Feb-2024 1,125 (302 ) TBA Short Positions 400,000 n/a (11,116 ) 13,028 Total Hedges (50,070 ) 68,990 Grand Total $ (491 ) $ 230

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(2) Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $113.13 at July 31, 2018. The notional contract value of the short position was $186.7 million.

