Northview Apartment REIT Announces August 2018 Distribution

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (NVU.UN - TSX) announced its August 2018 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1358 per trust unit. The distribution will be payable on September 17, 2018 to holders of trust units of record at August 31, 2018.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 26,000 quality residential suites and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time. Northview currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com.

For further information:

Mr. Travis Beatty

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 531-0720