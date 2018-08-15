Kane Biotech Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Business Update

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. ((TSX-V:KNE, OTCQB:KNBIF), (the "Corporation" or "Kane Biotech") is pleased to announce that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 4:30pm E.T. to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2018, in conjunction with the filing of its Quarterly Financial Statements for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.



Mark Ahrens-Townsend, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ray Dupuis, Chief Financial Officer of Kane Biotech, will host the call and provide an update on recent developments and clinical progress. Management will be answering questions live immediately following the earnings announcement part of the call.

To participate in the call, please dial +1 877-407-0312 (toll-free) in the U.S. and Canada. The conference ID number is 13682672.

Event: Q2 2018 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call Date: Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Time: 4:30pm E.T. U.S. & Canada Dial-in: 877-407-0312 (toll free) Conference ID: 13682672 Webcast Link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/kanebiotech20180822

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Kane Biotech's corporate website at www.kanebiotech.com. In addition, the recorded conference call can be replayed and will be available for 90 days following the call on Kane's website.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms.

The Corporation has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (75 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestem™, AloSera™, coactiv+™ and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "KNBIF".

