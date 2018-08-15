Rubicon Global Teams Up With Wharton IGEL and Goodr To Launch Inaugural Waste Fit Champions Awards

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Global, a leader in providing waste, recycling, and smart city solutions to businesses and governments, today announced it has teamed with Wharton's Initiative for Global Environmental Leadership (IGEL) and Goodr to recognize the best sustainable business leaders that are "slimming down" on waste at their respective organizations.



These "Waste Fit Champions" will be recognized at Sustainable Brands' New Metrics event in Philadelphia, October 29-31. Executives from Rubicon, Wharton IGEL and Goodr will judge the entries.

"We continue to be inspired by companies that are taking measurable steps to solving waste reduction challenges with circular economy best practices, like the RUBICONMethod which gives companies a step by step guide to achieving successful recycling and waste reduction," said David Rachelson, Vice President, Sustainability for Rubicon Global. "We look forward to collaborating with Wharton and Goodr to help recognize companies that are driving the effort to reduce waste, implement recycling programs or kick-off sustainable material management programs that return revenue and attract purpose minded customers."

"We have had a tremendous relationship with Rubicon over the years as we have similar views on sustainability and the future of our planet, with business as a leading force for good," said Joanne Spigonardo, Senior Associate Director of Business Development for Wharton's Initiative for Global Environmental Leadership (IGEL). "Sustainability and environmental impact has to be a collaborative approach and we are thrilled to be working with both Goodr and Rubicon on identifying which companies and individuals are leading the charge for a better world."

"Efforts around sustainability and environmental awareness, in large part, are around having the infrastructure and solutions in place to enable effective recycling and impactful results," said Jasmine Crowe, CEO of Goodr. "The foundational elements of Goodr are trying to address the food supply chain problems so that wasted food may instead go to the stomachs of the food insecure, so this Waste Fit Champion contest fits in perfectly with the mission of our company, and we could not be more proud to be working with Rubicon and Wharton on this project."

The submission process for Waste Fit Champions will begin on August 15 and continue through September 30.

Waste Fit submissions can be made online at: https://www.rubiconglobal.com/wastefit-contest/

Full Terms and Conditions can be found at: https://www.rubiconglobal.com/wastefit-promotion-terms-conditions/

Held at the Loews Hotel in Philadelphia, Sustainable Brands New Metrics '18 Conference will explore the newest data on notable sustainability trends, investigate new ROI studies, analyze tools for impact assessment in the supply chain, and discover new links between sustainability performance and stock performance.

