OmniMax Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Investor Call Information

August 15, 2018 4:21pm   Comments
NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmniMax Holdings, Inc. announced today that it will host an investor conference call regarding its second quarter 2018 financial results at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Existing bond holders, qualified institutional investors and securities analysts can obtain dial-in information upon registration at the OmniMax Investor Relations website at http://www.omnimax.com/investor-relations.

Contact Information

OmniMax Holdings, Inc.
Mary S. Cullin, 770-449-7066
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Email:  mcullin@omnimax.com

