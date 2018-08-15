Zomedica Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) (TSX-V:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or "Company"), a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, today announced that all ordinary and special resolutions were passed at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which was held today in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. An aggregate of 62,390,126 shares (67.15%) of all issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy. The following five nominees were re-elected as Directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed: Gerald Solensky Jr., Shameze Rampertab, Jeffrey Rowe, James LeBar, and Rodney Williams.

The following additional resolutions were passed at the Annual and Special Meeting of Company Shareholders:

Fixing of the number of directors of the Company at five (5)

Approval of the appointment of MNP LLP as the independent registered accounting firm of the Company for the ensuing year; and

Approval of the Company's 2018 Stock Option Plan

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) (TSX-V:ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica's mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

