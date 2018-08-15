Carpenter Technology Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors, at its regular meeting, authorized an 11% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per common share, representing a $0.02 increase. The annual dividend rate has accordingly been increased to $0.80 per share from $0.72.

"Representing our first increase since 2008, this increase reflects our confidence in our long-term growth potential, as well as our strong financial position and stable free cash generation," said Tony Thene, Carpenter's President and CEO. "Our increased dividend payout is consistent with our balanced capital allocation approach as we look to rapidly invest in target growth areas like additive manufacturing and soft magnetics while also delivering direct returns to our shareholders. In addition, this further strengthens our long-standing commitment to providing direct returns to our shareholders as fiscal 2019 marks our 112th straight year of uninterrupted dividend payments."

The quarterly cash dividend is payable September 6, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 28, 2018. The ex-dividend date (the date the common stock trades without the dividend) is August 27, 2018.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, medical, industrial, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete "end-to-end" solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. www.cartech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Carpenter's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018, and the exhibits attached to that filing. They include but are not limited to: (1) the cyclical nature of the specialty materials business and certain end-use markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, consumer, medical, and energy, or other influences on Carpenter's business such as new competitors, the consolidation of competitors, customers, and suppliers or the transfer of manufacturing capacity from the United States to foreign countries; (2) the ability of Carpenter to achieve cash generation, growth, earnings, profitability, operating income, cost savings and reductions, qualifications, productivity improvements or process changes; (3) the ability to recoup increases in the cost of energy, raw materials, freight or other factors; (4) domestic and foreign excess manufacturing capacity for certain metals; (5) fluctuations in currency exchange rates; (6) the effect of government trade actions; (7) the valuation of the assets and liabilities in Carpenter's pension trusts and the accounting for pension plans; (8) possible labor disputes or work stoppages; (9) the potential that our customers may substitute alternate materials or adopt different manufacturing practices that replace or limit the suitability of our products; (10) the ability to successfully acquire and integrate acquisitions; (11) the availability of credit facilities to Carpenter, its customers or other members of the supply chain; (12) the ability to obtain energy or raw materials, especially from suppliers located in countries that may be subject to unstable political or economic conditions; (13) Carpenter's manufacturing processes are dependent upon highly specialized equipment located primarily in facilities in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania and Athens, Alabama for which there may be limited alternatives if there are significant equipment failures or a catastrophic event; (14) the ability to hire and retain key personnel, including members of the executive management team, management, metallurgists and other skilled personnel; and (15) fluctuations in oil and gas prices and production. Any of these factors could have an adverse and/or fluctuating effect on Carpenter's results of operations. The forward-looking statements in this document are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Carpenter undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Inquiries:

William J. Rudolph, Jr.

+1 610-208-3892

wrudolph@cartech.com

Investor Inquiries:

Brad Edwards

The Plunkett Group

+1 212-739-6740

brad@theplunkettgroup.com



