Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY), a leading cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management software solutions, announced today its attendance at two upcoming investor conferences.



Chief Financial Officer Toby Williams and VP of FP&A and Investor Relations, Ryan Glenn, will attend the Raymond James SMID Cap Growth Conference in Chicago on August 21.

Williams and Glenn will also attend the Deutsche Bank Tech Conference in Las Vegas on September 13.

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management, or HCM, software solutions. Paylocity's comprehensive and easy-to-use solutions enable its clients to manage their workforces more effectively. Paylocity's solutions help drive strategic human capital decision-making and improve employee engagement by enhancing the human resource, payroll and finance capabilities of its clients. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

