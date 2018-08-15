Atomic Reach Strengthens Executive Team with Addition of Two Vice Presidents to Support Company Growth

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomic Reach, an AI-enabled content intelligence platform, today announces Paul Roscoe as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships and Dean Perry as Vice President of Sales.



On the heels of a $3.4 million bridge equity round, Atomic Reach continues to aggressively build out its team, hiring 10 employees in the past 12 months, bringing the company to a total of 21 employees.

Roscoe brings 20 years of experience from the high tech and telecommunications industries to his new role at Atomic Reach. Before joining the company, he led the business development and strategic partnership activities at industry leading organizations, including BlackBerry (RIM), Bridgewater Systems (Amdocs) and Tyco Security Products (Johnson Controls). Roscoe will draw on his wealth of experience to develop new partnerships and integrations that will help drive company growth.

"I am excited to join Atomic Reach to build out our partnering strategy and develop new technology partners," Roscoe said. "Our latest round of funding will allow us to accelerate our engagement with marketing technology stack vendors to bring our technology to market. Our ultimate goal is to make Atomic Reach's content intelligence broadly available, and this is the next step in doing so."

Perry brings a wealth of sales and marketing leadership to the Atomic executive team with a proven track record of helping SaaS tech startups and multimillion-dollar companies grow rapidly. At Atomic Reach, Perry will be responsible for overseeing the company's revenue growth and expanding Atomic's client footprint, including overseeing the sales team for Atomic's platform. His marketing and sales leadership will be instrumental in assisting with branding and marketing to drive deeper client engagement. Previously, Perry was the Vice President of Sales at Reshift Media, an Internet SaaS marketing company specializing in SEO, social media and mobile optimization, and also held executive leadership roles with Retail Council of Canada, Postmedia Network Inc., Infomart and ADP.

"It's an exciting time to join Atomic Reach, and I'm looking forward to growing the company's brand and ensuring that when marketers think of content intelligence, they think of Atomic Reach," Perry said. "Atomic Reach's platform is the future of content intelligence, and I'm looking forward to helping bring this technology to all marketers."

"Both Paul and Dean are uniquely skilled at forging new business relationships and helping startups grow rapidly, and we're excited to begin leveraging their expertise to help drive the company's growth," said Bradley Silver, CEO of Atomic Reach.

The company has built strategic integrations with HubSpot, WordPress and Google AdWords and is a Certified HubSpot Partner. With the new additions to the executive team, Atomic Reach plans to continue spearheading technological innovations to accelerate market reach.

To learn more about Atomic Reach and its technology, visit www.atomicreach.com.

About Atomic Reach

Founded in 2012, Atomic Reach is an AI-enabled content intelligence platform built to equip marketers and advertisers with the insights and tools necessary to generate the maximum ROI from their written content. Atomic Reach helps marketers and agencies take the guesswork out of creating high-quality, consistent and profitable content. Specializing in real-time text analysis using a combination of machine learning algorithms and artificial neural networks, the company's focus is centered around developing proprietary technologies that advance language optimization through AI-based automation and intelligence.

